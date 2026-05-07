Most Appealing Traits from Raiders' Offensive Rookies

The Las Vegas Raiders added four offensive players during the 2026 NFL Draft.

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, Texas A&M offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III, Arkansas running back Mike Washington Jr., and Oregon wide receiver Malik Benson are all now members of the Silver and Black, looking to make an impact in their own ways.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) speaks during a news conference at the team’s Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Las Vegas needs to be better on offense next season, and with an offensive-minded head coach and an upgraded quarterback room, it has an excellent chance to take that step. It may not lead to a playoff appearance, but the rebuild can move in an encouraging direction.

The Raiders did extensive scouting on all four of these players -- as well as the six defensive players they selected-- so they're well aware of their most appealing traits.

John Spytek | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Today, let's break down the best part of each of the Raiders' rookies offensive games.

QB Fernando Mendoza: Ball Placement

Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) throws a pass for a touchdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first half of the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Mendoza's intangibles are off the charts and are as high as almost any quarterback I've ever scouted, but if we're going with a physical trait, his ability to fit throws into tight windows and hit receivers in stride is impeccable.

He came onto many NFL teams' radars when he made an opposite-hash throw to E.J. Williams against Iowa early in the regular season. He is an intelligent quarterback, unafraid of contact and willing to stand in the pocket to deliver throws downfield.

#Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza makes this hole shot throw from the opposite hash look easy against Iowa. pic.twitter.com/S8TO4BWTCP — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) September 28, 2025

The Raiders have not had a QB as surgical as Mendoza in quite some time, so he should put his new receiving core in advantageous positions. He will wow Raiders fans with some of the throws he will make next season.

OL Trey Zuhn III: Versatility

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III (60) blocks the rush during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

For a Raiders team that needs help at almost every offensive line spot, a player like Zuhn is perfect, because they can plug him in wherever they need him.

Zuhn spent time at left and right tackle with the Aggies, but also played right tackle during his first season in College Station. However, the Raiders plan to play him at guard; if needed at other positions, he should be able to slide over effortlessly.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas A&M offensive lineman Trey Zuhn (OL57) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Zuhn was one of the most elite pass-blockers in college football over the last few seasons, which the Raiders desperately need. He should provide an immediate impact, no matter where he slots in.

RB Mike Washington Jr.: Explosiveness

Sep 13, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Arkansas Razorback running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) runs the ball for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Raiders added a running back with size and speed to back up Ashton Jeanty.

Washington had five games over 100 rushing yards last season at Arkansas, totaling 6.4 yards per carry, which tied for seventh-best in the Power Five. While his vision needs improvement, once he gets into the open field, he's tough to catch because of his 4.33 speed.

He doesn't need to be an every-down back, so the Raiders felt comfortable adding him in the fourth round to be a backup with big-play potential. He could develop into something more, but he should be a reliable second back for now because of his home-run hitting ability.

WR Malik Benson: Speed/Special Teams Contribution

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) runs through a drill during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

It may be tough for Benson to get on the field as a perimeter receiver, but he should provide an immediate impact as a special teams gunner and kick or punt returner.

Benson was one of the fastest receivers in the draft class, ranking ninth among NFL Scouting Combine participants with a 4.37 40-yard dash. His speed is evident on tape, as he blows by defensive backs for big plays.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) runs through a drill during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

He has other elements of his game he must continue to work on as a wide receiver, but he can get downfield to stop returners on special teams and return kicks and punts himself. That's good value from a sixth-round rookie.