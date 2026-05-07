Most Appealing Traits from Raiders' Offensive Rookies
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The Las Vegas Raiders added four offensive players during the 2026 NFL Draft.
Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, Texas A&M offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III, Arkansas running back Mike Washington Jr., and Oregon wide receiver Malik Benson are all now members of the Silver and Black, looking to make an impact in their own ways.
Las Vegas needs to be better on offense next season, and with an offensive-minded head coach and an upgraded quarterback room, it has an excellent chance to take that step. It may not lead to a playoff appearance, but the rebuild can move in an encouraging direction.
The Raiders did extensive scouting on all four of these players -- as well as the six defensive players they selected-- so they're well aware of their most appealing traits.
Today, let's break down the best part of each of the Raiders' rookies offensive games.
QB Fernando Mendoza: Ball Placement
Mendoza's intangibles are off the charts and are as high as almost any quarterback I've ever scouted, but if we're going with a physical trait, his ability to fit throws into tight windows and hit receivers in stride is impeccable.
He came onto many NFL teams' radars when he made an opposite-hash throw to E.J. Williams against Iowa early in the regular season. He is an intelligent quarterback, unafraid of contact and willing to stand in the pocket to deliver throws downfield.
The Raiders have not had a QB as surgical as Mendoza in quite some time, so he should put his new receiving core in advantageous positions. He will wow Raiders fans with some of the throws he will make next season.
OL Trey Zuhn III: Versatility
For a Raiders team that needs help at almost every offensive line spot, a player like Zuhn is perfect, because they can plug him in wherever they need him.
Zuhn spent time at left and right tackle with the Aggies, but also played right tackle during his first season in College Station. However, the Raiders plan to play him at guard; if needed at other positions, he should be able to slide over effortlessly.
Zuhn was one of the most elite pass-blockers in college football over the last few seasons, which the Raiders desperately need. He should provide an immediate impact, no matter where he slots in.
RB Mike Washington Jr.: Explosiveness
The Raiders added a running back with size and speed to back up Ashton Jeanty.
Washington had five games over 100 rushing yards last season at Arkansas, totaling 6.4 yards per carry, which tied for seventh-best in the Power Five. While his vision needs improvement, once he gets into the open field, he's tough to catch because of his 4.33 speed.
He doesn't need to be an every-down back, so the Raiders felt comfortable adding him in the fourth round to be a backup with big-play potential. He could develop into something more, but he should be a reliable second back for now because of his home-run hitting ability.
WR Malik Benson: Speed/Special Teams Contribution
It may be tough for Benson to get on the field as a perimeter receiver, but he should provide an immediate impact as a special teams gunner and kick or punt returner.
Benson was one of the fastest receivers in the draft class, ranking ninth among NFL Scouting Combine participants with a 4.37 40-yard dash. His speed is evident on tape, as he blows by defensive backs for big plays.
He has other elements of his game he must continue to work on as a wide receiver, but he can get downfield to stop returners on special teams and return kicks and punts himself. That's good value from a sixth-round rookie.
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Carter Landis studied journalism at Michigan State University where I graduated in May of 2022. He currently is a sports reporter for a local television station, and is a writer covering the Las Vegas RaidersFollow CarterLandis3