Film Study: First Look at Raiders DE Keyron Crawford

Despite keeping Maxx Crosby and signing Kwity Paye in free agency, the Las Vegas Raiders knew they needed more from their defensive ends.

The team traded Tyree Wilson to the New Orleans Saints on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft, and Malcolm Koonce is only back on a one-year deal. Beyond Crosby and Paye, the Raiders don't have much pass-rush depth.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

That's why they decided to draft Auburn's Keyron Crawford in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Crawford spent time at Auburn and Arkansas State, totaling 24 career sacks. He should immediately have a chance to be a rotational pass-rusher in his rookie season.

Let's break down the film on Crawford and see what made the Raiders fall in love with him, and what he may still need to work on.

The Film on Keyron Crawford

Keyron Crawford | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Games watched: Kentucky, Baylor, Arkansas

Crawford played a very specific role for the Tigers last season, mostly rushing in a two-point stance for DJ Durkin's defensive scheme. He is twitched up and athletic enough to be a QB spy at the next level.

At 6-foot-4 and 253 pounds, Durkin trusted Crawford to drop back into coverage against tight ends. In the Arkansas game, he bumped and ran with tight end Jaden Platt, eliminating him as a passing option.

Nov 22, 2025; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Mercer Bears quarterback Braden Atkinson (11) throws a pass as Auburn Tigers defensive end Keyron Crawford (24) closes in during the second quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | John Reed-Imagn Images

Defensive Coordinator Rob Leonard may have the chance to use Crawford in a unique way, a way the other defensive ends on the roster can't move. Crawford may fit perfectly as a 3-4 outside linebacker in the new scheme.

As a pass rusher, Crawford is quick to get off the ball and uses that twitchiness and quickness to beat his offensive line matchup.

Auburn Tigers buck Keyron Crawford (24) runs drills during practice at Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, Ala. on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Auburn also liked to use him as a wide rusher, but the Raiders won't deploy a wide-9 system, so Crawford must get used to rushing closer to the formation.

What To Improve On

Auburn Tigers buck Keyron Crawford (24) runs drills during Auburn football pro day at Woltosz Performance Center in Auburn, Ala. on Tuesday, March 24, 2026. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Crawford needs work as a run defender. He is a bit slim as a defensive end, so he can lose leverage against linemen and allow running backs to get around him.

He also struggles to identify RPO action, overpursuing the fake, and allowing the ball carrier to get away. He must improve his awareness of opposing offenses and what they might run, or he'll only play on so many downs.

The Verdict

Auburn Tigers buck Keyron Crawford (24) sacks Ball State Cardinals quarterback Kiael Kelly (1) as Auburn Tigers take on Ball State Cardinals at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. Auburn Tigers lead Ball State Cardinals 21-0 at halftime. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Raiders will use Crawford as a designated pass-rusher against certain offenses, but if he doesn't improve as a run defender, he won't see the field much on early downs.

Thankfully, the team doesn't need him to because of Crosby and Paye.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) reacts after a tackle against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Crawford has a fun skill set. He has a ways to go before he can be a serious rotational player off the edge, but with the right coaching and development, he could be a force.