Film Study: First Look at Raiders DE Keyron Crawford
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Despite keeping Maxx Crosby and signing Kwity Paye in free agency, the Las Vegas Raiders knew they needed more from their defensive ends.
The team traded Tyree Wilson to the New Orleans Saints on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft, and Malcolm Koonce is only back on a one-year deal. Beyond Crosby and Paye, the Raiders don't have much pass-rush depth.
That's why they decided to draft Auburn's Keyron Crawford in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Crawford spent time at Auburn and Arkansas State, totaling 24 career sacks. He should immediately have a chance to be a rotational pass-rusher in his rookie season.
Let's break down the film on Crawford and see what made the Raiders fall in love with him, and what he may still need to work on.
The Film on Keyron Crawford
Games watched: Kentucky, Baylor, Arkansas
Crawford played a very specific role for the Tigers last season, mostly rushing in a two-point stance for DJ Durkin's defensive scheme. He is twitched up and athletic enough to be a QB spy at the next level.
At 6-foot-4 and 253 pounds, Durkin trusted Crawford to drop back into coverage against tight ends. In the Arkansas game, he bumped and ran with tight end Jaden Platt, eliminating him as a passing option.
Defensive Coordinator Rob Leonard may have the chance to use Crawford in a unique way, a way the other defensive ends on the roster can't move. Crawford may fit perfectly as a 3-4 outside linebacker in the new scheme.
As a pass rusher, Crawford is quick to get off the ball and uses that twitchiness and quickness to beat his offensive line matchup.
Auburn also liked to use him as a wide rusher, but the Raiders won't deploy a wide-9 system, so Crawford must get used to rushing closer to the formation.
What To Improve On
Crawford needs work as a run defender. He is a bit slim as a defensive end, so he can lose leverage against linemen and allow running backs to get around him.
He also struggles to identify RPO action, overpursuing the fake, and allowing the ball carrier to get away. He must improve his awareness of opposing offenses and what they might run, or he'll only play on so many downs.
The Verdict
The Raiders will use Crawford as a designated pass-rusher against certain offenses, but if he doesn't improve as a run defender, he won't see the field much on early downs.
Thankfully, the team doesn't need him to because of Crosby and Paye.
Crawford has a fun skill set. He has a ways to go before he can be a serious rotational player off the edge, but with the right coaching and development, he could be a force.
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Carter Landis studied journalism at Michigan State University where I graduated in May of 2022. He currently is a sports reporter for a local television station, and is a writer covering the Las Vegas RaidersFollow CarterLandis3