Final Raiders 53-Man Roster Projection Before Training Camp

HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders finally open their 2026 NFL Training Camp tomorrow.

For the first time in years, Raider Nation has tangible evidence that the Silver and Black leadership is going in the right direction and that the organization is on solid footing.

Don’t confuse that with thinking they are a Super Bowl team in 2026; they aren’t. The plan, however, is very simple: use 2026 and 2027 as rebuilding years, with the expectation of being in the NFL Playoffs every year in 2028.

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek, and minority owner Tom Brady | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

No stone unturned, no, corner skipped.

Under the first leadership of GM John Spytek, this franchise has done a great job after the utter collapse of 2025 of evaluating and looking in the mirror. What emerged from that deep introspection is a commitment to return to their old identity to find their new one.

Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris

In came Klint Kubiak to lead the organization, the most outstanding offensive-minded young coach in the National Football League, and the best QB to come out in the last four NFL Drafts (per NFL Executives) in Fernando Mendoza.

Before I give you my projected roster, many people surrounding Spytek have done great work. Today, I want to recognize three of them.

All three are tremendous in their jobs, all three are on the road to stardom, and if this rebuild goes that way, it looks like it will, all three will one day sit in their own chair leading an NFL franchise like their mentor, John Spytek.

So who are they? Assistant GM Brian Stark, VP of Player Personnel Brandon Hunt, and Brandon Yeargan, Director of College Scouting. What these four men, and the many who work beside the have done is impressive. Now Raider Nation must afford them the time, with Kubiak and his staff, to develop them.

So without further ado:

2026 Las Vegas Raiders Pre-Training Camp Predicted Roster

#. Position Name

ernando Mendoza, Kirk Cousins | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Quarterbacks (3)

1. QB Kirk Cousins

2. QB Aidan O'Connell

3. QB Fernando Mendoza (R)

Las Vegas Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Running Back (4)

4. RB Ashton Jeanty

5. RB Mike Washington Jr. (R)

6. FB/RB Connor Heyward

7. RB Dylan Laube

Las Vegas Raiders WRs Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker | Darrell Craig Harris, Sports Illustrated

Wide Receivers (6)

8. WR Tre Tucker

9. WR Jalen “Speedy” Nailor

10. WR Malik Benson (R)

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) practices during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

11. WR Dont’e Thornton

12. WR Jack Bech

13. WR Dareke Young

Las Vegas Raiders LT Kolton Miller, IOL Jackson Powers-Johnson | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Offensive Line (9)

14. C Tyler Linderbaum

15. OL (All Five Spots) Trey Zuhn III (R)

16. T Charles Grant

Las Vegas Raiders Offensive Tackle Delmar (DJ) Glaze | Darrell Craig Harris, Sports Illustrated

17. T Kolton Miller

18. T Delmar “DJ” Glaze, “The Mule”

19. IOL Jackson Powers-Johnson

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

20. G Spencer Burford

21. G Caleb Rogers

22. IOL Jordan Meredith

Las Vegas Raiders TE Brock Bowers | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Tight Ends (3)

23. TE Brock Bowers

24. TE Michael Mayer

25. TE Ian Thomas OR Carter Runyon

Las Vegas Raiders AJ Cole, and Pete Carroll | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Specialists (3)

26. P AJ Cole

27. K Matt Gay OR Kansei Matsuzawa (R)

28. LS Alex Ward OR Tyler Duzansky (R)

Cody Lindenberg | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Inside Linebacker (4)

29. ILB Nakobe Dean

30. ILB/Weapon Quay Walker

31. ILD Cody Lindenberg

32. ILB Tommy “Freaking” Eichenberg

Las Vegas Raiders Superstar DE Maxx Crosby | Darrell Craig Harris, Sports Illustrated

Outside Linebacker (4)

33. OLB/DE Maxx Crosby

34. OLB/DE Kwity Paye

35. OLB Malcolm Koonce

36. OLB Keyron Crawford (R)

Jeremy Chinn | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Safety (4)

37. S Jeremy Chinn

38. S Isaiah Pola-Mao

39. S/DB Treydan Stukes

40. S Dalton Johnson

Las Vegas Raiders DBs Darien Porter, Jeremy Chinn | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Cornerbacks (6)

41. CB Taron Johnson

42. CB Decamerion Richardson

43. CB Jermod McCoy (R)

Las Vegas Raiders S Jeremy Chinn, CB Eric Stokes | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

44. CB Eric Stokes

45. CB Darien Porter

46. CB Hezekiah Masses (R)

Las Vegas Raiders DT Adam Butler | Darrell Craig Harris, Sports Illustrated

Defensive Line (6)

47. DL Adam Butler

48. DJ Jonah Laulu

Las Vegas Raiders DL Thomas Booker | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

49. DL Thomas Booker IV

50. DL Brandon Cleveland (R)

51. DL Tonka Hemingway

52. DL JJ Pegues

Final Battle:

Roman Hemby | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

53. RB Roman Hemby (R), WR E.J. Williams (R), ILB Segun Olubi, S Tristin McCollum, OLB/DE Cian Slone (R), DL Laki Tasi, CB Greedy Vance, CB Chigozie Anusiem.

Breakdown:

POSITION GROUP ESTIMATED # TO MAKE PROJECTED 53 QUARTERBACKS 3 RUNNING BACKS 4 OFFENSIVE LINE 9 TIGHT END 3 WIDE RECEIVER 6 SPECIALISTS 3 OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS 4 INSIDE LINEBACKERS 4 SAFETIES 4 CORNERBACKS 6 DEFENSIVE LINEMEN 6

Tyler Linderbaum | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Final Prediction

There are 13 rookies truly in contention to make this roster, and I predict at least eight and up to 12 will do so.

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