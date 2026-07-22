Final Raiders 53-Man Roster Projection Before Training Camp
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HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders finally open their 2026 NFL Training Camp tomorrow.
For the first time in years, Raider Nation has tangible evidence that the Silver and Black leadership is going in the right direction and that the organization is on solid footing.
Don’t confuse that with thinking they are a Super Bowl team in 2026; they aren’t. The plan, however, is very simple: use 2026 and 2027 as rebuilding years, with the expectation of being in the NFL Playoffs every year in 2028.
No stone unturned, no, corner skipped.
Under the first leadership of GM John Spytek, this franchise has done a great job after the utter collapse of 2025 of evaluating and looking in the mirror. What emerged from that deep introspection is a commitment to return to their old identity to find their new one.
In came Klint Kubiak to lead the organization, the most outstanding offensive-minded young coach in the National Football League, and the best QB to come out in the last four NFL Drafts (per NFL Executives) in Fernando Mendoza.
Before I give you my projected roster, many people surrounding Spytek have done great work. Today, I want to recognize three of them.
All three are tremendous in their jobs, all three are on the road to stardom, and if this rebuild goes that way, it looks like it will, all three will one day sit in their own chair leading an NFL franchise like their mentor, John Spytek.
So who are they? Assistant GM Brian Stark, VP of Player Personnel Brandon Hunt, and Brandon Yeargan, Director of College Scouting. What these four men, and the many who work beside the have done is impressive. Now Raider Nation must afford them the time, with Kubiak and his staff, to develop them.
So without further ado:
2026 Las Vegas Raiders Pre-Training Camp Predicted Roster
#. Position Name
Quarterbacks (3)
1. QB Kirk Cousins
2. QB Aidan O'Connell
3. QB Fernando Mendoza (R)
Running Back (4)
4. RB Ashton Jeanty
5. RB Mike Washington Jr. (R)
6. FB/RB Connor Heyward
7. RB Dylan Laube
Wide Receivers (6)
8. WR Tre Tucker
9. WR Jalen “Speedy” Nailor
10. WR Malik Benson (R)
11. WR Dont’e Thornton
12. WR Jack Bech
13. WR Dareke Young
Offensive Line (9)
14. C Tyler Linderbaum
15. OL (All Five Spots) Trey Zuhn III (R)
16. T Charles Grant
17. T Kolton Miller
18. T Delmar “DJ” Glaze, “The Mule”
19. IOL Jackson Powers-Johnson
20. G Spencer Burford
21. G Caleb Rogers
22. IOL Jordan Meredith
Tight Ends (3)
23. TE Brock Bowers
24. TE Michael Mayer
25. TE Ian Thomas OR Carter Runyon
Specialists (3)
26. P AJ Cole
27. K Matt Gay OR Kansei Matsuzawa (R)
28. LS Alex Ward OR Tyler Duzansky (R)
Inside Linebacker (4)
29. ILB Nakobe Dean
30. ILB/Weapon Quay Walker
31. ILD Cody Lindenberg
32. ILB Tommy “Freaking” Eichenberg
Outside Linebacker (4)
33. OLB/DE Maxx Crosby
34. OLB/DE Kwity Paye
35. OLB Malcolm Koonce
36. OLB Keyron Crawford (R)
Safety (4)
37. S Jeremy Chinn
38. S Isaiah Pola-Mao
39. S/DB Treydan Stukes
40. S Dalton Johnson
Cornerbacks (6)
41. CB Taron Johnson
42. CB Decamerion Richardson
43. CB Jermod McCoy (R)
44. CB Eric Stokes
45. CB Darien Porter
46. CB Hezekiah Masses (R)
Defensive Line (6)
47. DL Adam Butler
48. DJ Jonah Laulu
49. DL Thomas Booker IV
50. DL Brandon Cleveland (R)
51. DL Tonka Hemingway
52. DL JJ Pegues
Final Battle:
53. RB Roman Hemby (R), WR E.J. Williams (R), ILB Segun Olubi, S Tristin McCollum, OLB/DE Cian Slone (R), DL Laki Tasi, CB Greedy Vance, CB Chigozie Anusiem.
Breakdown:
POSITION GROUP
ESTIMATED # TO MAKE PROJECTED 53
QUARTERBACKS
3
RUNNING BACKS
4
OFFENSIVE LINE
9
TIGHT END
3
WIDE RECEIVER
6
SPECIALISTS
3
OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS
4
INSIDE LINEBACKERS
4
SAFETIES
4
CORNERBACKS
6
DEFENSIVE LINEMEN
6
Final Prediction
There are 13 rookies truly in contention to make this roster, and I predict at least eight and up to 12 will do so.
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Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. is an award-winning sports journalist with decades of experience. He serves as the Senior Writer for NFL and College sports, and is the beat writer covering the Las Vegas Raiders. Additionally, he is the editor and publisher for several sites On SI. Carpenter is a member of the Pro Football Writers Association (PFWA), the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), and the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA).Follow HondoCarpenter