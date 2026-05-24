After All the Raiders' Changes, 1 Thing Returned to Normal

The Las Vegas Raiders are finally back on the field, with the start of Organized Team Activities inching Las Vegas yet another step closer to the regular season. Las Vegas' offseason changes have warranted a new sense of excitement, to go along with reasonable, heightened expectations.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates his sacks of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) (not pictured) during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Raiders' Rollercoaster Ride

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

After the Raiders' front office decided to shut Maxx Crosby down for the final two games of the 2025 regular season, they found themselves in an offseason saga that seemed to have more than a few twists and turns along the way. In fact, few teams have had as eventful an offseason as the Raiders.

After Crosby reportedly privately let it be known that he wanted out, he publicly denied it for weeks. Still, the Raiders agreed to trade Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for two first-round picks. The Ravens reneged on the deal shortly thereafter, returning Crosby to the Raiders.

Welcome Back

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) takes the field prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There was something about the Raiders making quality wholesale changes for the first time since Crosby was drafted, only for him to have been sent off to Baltimore. Instead, Crosby stays home and joins what is easily one of the best rosters he has played for since the Raiders drafted him.

In OTAs, Crosby could be seen during warmups, helping lead the team, even though he is still recovering from offseason surgery. OTAs are voluntary, yet Crosby still showed up despite rehabbing. Kubiak noted that Crosby is still the first player in the building.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

"That's just in his DNA. You didn't have to ask him to do that. He's going to be there as much as possible, and he knows that we're counting on him to be a leader," Kubiak said.

"So, he's showing his face, but he's also very engaged in the meetings, and he's one of those guys you got to say, 'Whoa' to. You have got to pull him back. He might jump in there in team period if you're not watching. He's that competitive. I'm really fired up to get to coach him."

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) leaves the field following a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The Raiders will continue through OTAs, as Crosby continued to return to full strength. Kubiak noted that with as many changes as they have made this offseason, Las Vegas needs Crosby now more than ever. Crosby still has a way to go to be fully healthy and ready to go.

"Yeah, we do. That's the goal. He's still the first one in this building every day, working. He's a leader on our team, and when he's out there, you feel his presence. And yes, we're counting on him being there for training camp, and I wouldn't be surprised if Maxx [Crosby] was ahead of schedule,” Kubiak said.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak looks on during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

As the Raiders move into a new era of football, with many new faces along the coaching staff and roster, having Crosby back in the fold is something everyone in and around the organization is happy about. The Raiders made many of their roster changes, expecting Crosby to be gone.

However, had the trade gone through, the Raiders would have made all those moves but would have lost Crosby's presence and production. Las Vegas could have undoubtedly used the two first-round picks from Baltimore, but if having Crosby is considered a consolation, the Raiders will take it.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The Raiders' rebuild is just getting underway, but it's off to a solid start. Crosby's reported frustrations from his time with the team were legitimate. However, so were the moves the Raiders made this offseason to help improve Crosby's supporting cast.

With their offseason back and forth firmly behind them, it is now time for Crosby and the Raiders to move forward.