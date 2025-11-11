What to Make of Raiders' Latest Roster Moves
The Las Vegas Raiders are still looking for answers as they are getting ready for their Week 11 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football. The Raiders will be back at home in front of what will likely feel like a road game more than a home game.
This will be another opportunity for the Raiders to show that things are changing in Las Vegas. The Silver and Black will be on primetime once again and will look to have a different outcome this time around.
Going into Week 11, the Raiders want to have the right game plan to be able to have a chance to win this matchup. The Raiders are looking to win their third game of the season and end their current losing streak. That is something that has not been good for the team.
The Raiders will look a little different in Week 11. The Raiders will be without starting right guard Jackson Powers-Johnson. Powers-Johnson was hurt in Week 10 in their loss to the Broncos. That is going to be a major blow to this Raiders offense and the offensive line because Power-Johnson was one of the better offensive linemen.
The Silver and Black made more moves on Tuesday as they get set to take the field to prepare for the Cowboys
Per Raiders:
The Raiders signed LB Jamin Davis to the active roster and placed G/C Jackson Powers-Johnson on the Reserve/Injured list, the team announced Tuesday.
A former first-round draft pick (19th overall) by the Washington Commanders in 2021, Davis joined the Raiders practice squad after spending the 2025 offseason and training camp with the New York Jets. The 6-4, 234-pound linebacker out of the University of Kentucky has played in 54 career games (36 starts) over four seasons in the NFL with the Commanders (2021-24) and Minnesota Vikings (2024), totaling 284 tackles (176 solo), 8.0 sacks, 22 tackles for loss, six passes defensed, one interception, 11 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
Additionally, the team signed K Greg Joseph to the practice squad.
Joseph entered the NFL in 2018 as an undrafted free agent with the Miami Dolphins. Over his six-year career, he has spent time with the Cleveland Browns (2018), Tennessee Titans (2019), Minnesota Vikings (2021-23), New York Giants (2024), Washington Commanders (2024) and New York Jets (2024). He has appeared in 75 career games and connected on 116 of 141 field goal attempts (82.3 percent) and 157 of 173 extra point attempts (90.8 percent).
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Raiders when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on the RaidersWhile here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss these roster moves.