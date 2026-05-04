Following NFL Draft, Raiders Face Predicament With Mendoza vs. Cousins

The Las Vegas Raiders are intriguing again.

That is the sentiment outside of the organization that hasn't been felt in some time, and it is because of No. 1 overall selection, Fernando Mendoza, who hopes to lead the charge for the Raiders in the coming seasons as they look to return to respectability and contention in a loaded AFC. Interestingly, there is a predicament at quarterback for the Raiders.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs through a drill during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Over a month ago, Las Vegas signed veteran signal-caller Kirk Cousins. The Raiders have a competent option at the game's most important position thanks to his experience and veteran savviness, but Mendoza's youth and intriguing potential create uncertainty over who will start in Week 1 under first-year head coach Klint Kubiak.

That is why I am posing this question—who should the Raiders start at quarterback to begin the regular season: the rookie or the veteran?

Klint Kubiak Faces a Significant Decision on the Raiders Quarterback Situation and Expected Impact

Apr 8, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins speaks at a press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

I have seen teams over the years fail their young quarterback, whether it is due to improper decision-making by the head coach, the situation or environment around the player, or a lack of proper development. This is why we have the resurgences of Daniel Jones, Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield, and Geno Smith over the years: players who failed initially only to find success elsewhere after a couple of stops.

Kubiak does face a tough choice here because one way or another, he is getting some level of impact from Cousins and Mendoza whenever they step on the field for the first time this season.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

You don't want to stifle the confidence of a rookie, but you also don't want to dissatisfy a quarterback who is still getting fully guaranteed money. There is a balancing act between the experience and the need for playmaking ability.

Mar 31, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Sports Illustrated's Daniel Flick argued in a recent article that while Mendoza may have a significant impact as a rookie, he isn't a sure-fire Week 1 starter with Cousins on board.

It is a sentiment I lean toward to a point, because there are several things you have to weigh, and one of those is evaluating the roster, which Kubiak has yet to see at full strength, before beginning to evaluate the developmental process of Mendoza and the veteran stability Cousins may provide. Both make great cases to start, but the Raiders have to learn from another team's past mistakes to avoid making their own in this decision.

Raiders Should Learn From NFC Foe on Top Overall Pick Development

Oct 1, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich with quarterback Bryce Young (9) in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Three years ago, being in proximity to the franchise, I witnessed the Carolina Panthers bungle the early development of Bryce Young, the 2023 No. 1 overall draft pick, due to a bad roster and a seemingly rough dynamic between Young and head coach Frank Reich. When veteran quarterback Andy Dalton stepped in for his lone start that season, the dynamic between player and coach oozed confidence, suggesting that, in hindsight, Dalton should've been the starter.

Now, I agree that situations between the 2023 Panthers and 2026 Raiders (on paper) have plenty of similarities and differences. No franchise is perfect, nor is the operation of team-building and roster construction. However, this example should be a key part of the argument for why Cousins should be Las Vegas' starting quarterback to start the year.

Apr 8, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins speaks at a press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The point of the Panthers example is that sometimes it is the best option to start a veteran rather than compromise a quarterback's confidence early in their career, as the Panthers did to Young initially. At the same time, both of the Raiders' passers will have a chance to earn their opportunity to start.

What Direction the Raiders Should Go Between Mendoza and Cousins

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warms up during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Maybe, just maybe, starting Mendoza does become the right choice. On paper, I like that he'll have a security blanket in Brock Bowers and run game led by Ashton Jeanty to lean on, with an offensive line that is shaky in a couple of spots, but sufficient, to say the least. Plus, Kubiak is a smart play-caller who puts his players in the best positions to succeed.

To that last point, maybe the best way for Mendoza to succeed is to sit on the bench and have Cousins start. It is the direction the Raiders and Kubiak should go, even if they know for certain the rookie will play at some point. It is not like the team is making a playoff push this season, and they seem to understand that.

Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) throws a pass against the New Orleans Saints in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Lastly, this issue remains unresolved, as offseason training activities are just beginning, with Kubiak getting a first look at Mendoza and Cousins together later this month. Whichever decision the head coach makes will set the stage for the new era of Raiders football, one way or another.