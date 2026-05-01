Draft Put This Raiders Player on Notice, Even if No One Is Saying It

The Las Vegas Raiders productive offseason answered many questions regarding their coaching staff and roster. However, they also raised more questions for many players about remaining on a roster that has begun a significant rebuild. Some are easier to answer than others.

Las Vegas' front office has done all it could to set Klint Kubiak and his coaching staff up for success. Kubiak and company will inherit a significantly better roster than at least two of the Raiders' most recent coaches, if not three.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Draft Clues

The Raiders added 10 players via the draft who should all push for a roster spot, at the very least. Essentially, all of them play a position that Las Vegas could use additional depth at. This has likely led to uneasiness among some of the players already on the Raiders' roster.

Las Vegas has struggled on both sides of the ball most of the past five seasons. The Raiders were finally able to wisely and aggressively invest in their roster this offseason, improving it and increasing competition in the locker room. They hope it will lead to more wins.

Jan 28, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; American Team running back Mike Washington Jr. (27) of Arkansas runs the ball during American Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

The Raiders' front office has had an impressive offseason. Although they need more time to build out the roster, they have made tangible progress this offseason. It would be nearly impossible for the Raiders to have had a better offseason than what they have had so far.

For the first time in a while, Las Vegas has capable starters and serviceable backups behind them. The Raiders' roster still has a ways to go, but the progress they made is undeniable. However, that progress for the team may not be the same for each player individually.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Las Vegas tweaked nearly every position on its roster this offseason in either free agency or the draft. The Raiders' attention to detail has quickly elevated the talent available to them heading into the 2026 season. Director of College Scouting Brandon Yeargan explained the team's mindset.

“We really wanted to add competition at every level. Super excited about the guys we added today, the undrafted free agents that will compete too, and then the guys we have coming back. So, really the intention was to add some competition and add speed in those rooms and add a level of toughness and special teams value,” Yeargan said after the final night of the draft.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) enters the field before the game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Draft's Impact

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) warms up prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

One season after drafting Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 overall pick, the Raiders added Mike Washginton in the fourth round of the draft. Klint Kubiak will use Jeanty and Washington together to get Las Vegas' offense going. Yeargan explained what the Raiders are excited about in Washington.

“We were excited to get him for sure, 6-1, 225, 4.3, ran for over 1,000 yards this year, super productive, high character. Yeah, we were really excited. We feel like he's a really good fit for Coach [Klint] Kubiak and Andrew’s [Janocko] scheme in the wide zone system. So, pretty fired about him and the person he is, too," Yeargan said.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Chris Collier (35) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It is hard to see the investment the Raiders have made in the running back position over the past two seasons under their current General Manager, John Spytek, without looking at the other running backs on the roster that Spytek did not draft. This includes Dylan Laube and Chris Collier.

Not only did the Raiders draft Jeanty last offseason and Washington this offseason, but they also added Fernando Mendoza's former teammate, running back Roman Hemby. That is three additional running backs added to the roster, which essentially puts Collier and Laube on notice.