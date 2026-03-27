Finding the Up-and-Coming Raiders in Klint Kubiak's Offense

The Las Vegas Raiders have made significant investments on the offensive side of the football this offseason.

By hiring Klint Kubiak and eventually drafting Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Raiders will have a much more competent and competitive offense next season.

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Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) races after the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Not only does Las Vegas have established players like center Tyler Linderbaum, but it also has young, up-and-coming players who are ready to take the next step and help the team win down the line.

The Raiders hope those players will go from having a world of potential to actualizing it. Who are some of the top up-and-coming Raiders on offense?

Let's break down the players who have the best chance to take that leap.

Wide receiver Jack Bech

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The former second-round pick appeared in all but one game last season, catching 20 passes for 224 yards.

Bech can do it all at 6-foot-1 and 214 pounds, with size, speed, athleticism, and reliable hands. In an offensive scheme that should benefit him greater, he has the chance to take that leap.

The Raiders are looking for somebody to step up as the team's WR1, and that very well could be Bech. If he puts it all together, he takes Las Vegas' offense to new heights.

Offensive lineman Caleb Rogers

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A third-round pick in last year's NFL Draft, Rogers has the chance to compete for a starting guard spot heading into his second season.

Rogers started six games last season, and according to Pro Football Focus, played 284 snaps. He allowed just 11 total pressures, but also gave up three sacks, which must be cleaned up next season.

The Raiders should have plenty of competition along the offensive line during training camp, and Rogers has just as good a chance as any to earn a spot on the interior. He is a prime breakout candidate because of his high-level athleticism and pass-blocking acumen.

Offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Raiders hope year three is the year Powers-Johnson finally puts it all together.

Powers-Johnson played strictly right guard last season, and he should stay at guard with the addition of Linderbaum. He appeared in only eight games due to an ankle injury, but he should be healthy now and ready to compete for a starting job.

JPJ has the talent and competitive fire to be a productive interior lineman for this Raiders team. A scheme change may help him reach his potential.