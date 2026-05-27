Key Free Agent WR Raiders Could Still Target

One of the weakest positions, if not the weakest position group, the Las Vegas Raiders have going next season is the wide receiver corps. The Silver and Black addressed the receiver room with a few moves this offseason, but many remain concerned about it heading into next season. When you look at the receivers on the team's roster, nothing stands out. The biggest move the Raiders made at the wide receiver position was signing Jalen Nailor.

The team also has young receivers like Tre Tucker, Dont'e Thornton Jr., and Jack Bech. We still have to see what the Raiders have in that young core. One thing that we can say is these receivers will be better next season, just because the coaching staff is much improved and knows what they are doing with the offense. Maybe these second-year receivers are going to take that leap and show the Raiders why they deserve to be a starting receiver in the Klint Kubiak offense.

Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Veteran WR Raiders Need To Add

But some people in the NFL are saying the Raiders should make a move at wide receiver before training camp later this summer. That is when you want to get a player to come in as they are getting to know the offense. Training camp is the time to build that chemistry with your quarterback and coaches. I think the Raiders will see if they need to make a move during training camp.

"I would throw out the Raiders as a team that really should consider making this play [for WR Stefon Diggs]. Right now, that receiving group is pretty thin, and when the young quarterback Fernando Mendoza eventually starts, it would really help him to have a receiver like Stefon Diggs, whom he could rely on in those situations," said NFL analyst Mina Kimes on NFL Live.

Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) practices before the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Stefon Diggs Fits Well With Raiders

Diggs is a name to keep an eye on for this Raiders team this summer, as he will fit well with Kubiak's offense. The veteran is a good fit if the team decides to go that route. They will benefit from having a veteran like Diggs in that young wide receiver room. Diggs is coming off a Super Bowl appearance with the New England Patriots last season. He is a Pro Bowl player and knows what it takes to have an offense playing at the highest level. The Raiders need to make this move.