Klint Kubiak Provides Insight on Raiders QB Situation

The Las Vegas Raiders will have a new starting quarterback in 2026. While that suggests the franchise has glaring question marks at that position, that is not the case in this scenario, as head coach Klint Kubiak has a well-thought-out plan at quarterback.

Earlier last week, Kubiak shared his thoughts on the position, including sharing when he knew Fernando Mendoza was the player the Raiders wanted to lead the organization.

Mendoza's Impressive Tape and Pro Day

Fernando Mendoza participates in Indiana University's Pro Day at Mellencamp Pavilion on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"First, seeing it on his film, obviously, when you are winning that many games, he is doing something right," Kubiak said. "But to see it up close, and how he organized the [Pro Day] workout and command his teammates and got them lined up, he completed every ball, and he obviously had chemistry with those guys. So, that was impressive, that was expected to be so too, that's what's demanded at his position."

State of Quarterback Room

Apr 8, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins speaks at a press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

"I think the great thing that [General Manager] John Spytek did was add a really competitive room," Kubiak explained. "Between Kirk [Cousins], Aidan [O'Connell], and Fernando [Mendoza], those are three really excellent players right there. We're going to coach our tails off, but no matter what, they always bring the best out of each other. So, when it's a competitive room, it's a good thing."

"Well, I expect the guys to go out and do their job," Kubiak said. "They always talk about a quarterback competition , but they're competing against the defense every day. Kirk [Cousins] and Aidan [O'Connell] will get reps, Fernando [Mendoza] will get a lot of reps. We got a long way to go until we play football in September."

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs through a drill during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

" Kirk Cousins , having his veteran leadership, a guy who has run this offense before, and has been in a lot of systems, a guy that can still play, can still move, can still throw the football really well, and he's done a phenomenal job in these meetings," Kubiak continued. "I've been really impressed with Aidan [O'Connell]. You can see why he is such an intelligent, professional guy, and I think he has a ton of talent to work with as well."

Overall Thoughts

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warms up during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

While this has been the presumed plan all along, Kubiak's comments tell you all you need to know. Cousins will be the Week 1 starter, and Mendoza will have to earn his spot as the backup, which the No. 1 overall pick should have no problem supplanting O'Connell.

Barring Cousins struggling mightily during training camp or Mendoza blowing the coaching staff away, this is the expected outcome in Las Vegas heading into the 2026 season.