The Raiders have a long history of what their culture is all about. But it is not the same as many think it is now that they are in Vegas. Yes, the Raiders culture is built on toughness, and they wanted to go out there and dominate their opponent.

That is still there, but now they are about proving it as well. Just the way this franchise has had trouble winning games over the last two decades, it is now about coming in and putting in the work. That will go a long way for any player in this franchise.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs through a drill during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

We have seen the culture for the Raiders from one player, consistency since he became a Raider, that is, edge rusher Maxx Crosby. Crosby has been the definition of being a Raider. He works hard every day, and he loves to be in the building and getting better for his teammates and for this franchise.

He is all about the work and improving his craft. He is the best defensive player in the National Football League because he goes after the work and earns it.

Mendoza Fits in Well in the Raiders Culture

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) speaks during a news conference at the team’s Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Another player that is coming to the Silver and Black and is looking to earn the respect of all his teammates is rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza . Yes, Mendoza was the first overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft, but he knows that does not mean anything now that he is in the NFL. He has to go out there and earn his spot and show why he was taken by the Raiders first overall. His work ethic is great from college, and now it is going to translate to the NFL.

Mendoza is going to fit in well with the Raiders Culture. His teammates are seeing the work he has already been putting in, and they will feed off that. He is a true leader, and he is looking to earn everything now that he is going to be the face of this franchise for years to come.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs through a drill during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

"It is a new culture," said Raiders Radio Analyst Kirk Morrison on The Rich Eisen Show. "From what I have seen and what I have observed, Fernando Mendoza is one of the hardest-working guys that I have seen, coming out of college. This goes back to his time at CAL ... He brings a sense of accountability, a sense of leadership, a sense of I am going to work, and I am all about the work."