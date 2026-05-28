One Word Will Define the Raiders’ Success in 2026

HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders are a unique franchise that, despite sitting among the most iconic professional sports teams in the world, is decades removed from competitive relevance.

The collapse of the 2025 Raiders propelled this team forward in what has been an amazing six months of discipline and vision.

Las Vegas Raiders John Spytek | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The dysfunction behind him, GM John Spytek has his eyes forward, the ownership is on the same page, and with new coach Kubiak on board, the future is bright as the Silver and Black have their identity back .

Saying the Truth Out Loud

Spytek all but laid it out in plain English in March when he said of the new-look Raiders, “…we're all speaking the same language now.”

The legendary fan base somewhat desperately wants to believe, and if Spytek and ownership stay the line, they should be rewarded.

2026 Defined

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The reality is that when 2026 comes to an end, only one word will truly define the season.

When you have a franchise that proudly boasts the motto, “Just Win, Baby,” this word is not popular, but it is rooted in reality: Patience.

Spytek understands this.

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The Raiders can’t afford to acquiesce to the crowd's demands to start rookie QB Fernando Mendoza before he is ready; they must allow coaches in new positions for the first time to make mistakes and young players to mature.

Spytek has done what the great GMs do: been proactive in preaching to the Raider Nation about what lies ahead.

Kubiak Gets a Gift

There are very few coaches in the NFL (and it seems, based on past history, nearly hilarious to say this about a Raiders coach) who will enter the season with no pressure.

Kubiak is one of them. He will personally carry an immense amount, and from the fan base, but Spytek is playing chess, while others are playing checkers.

The Raiders' second-year GM knows this will take time, and his communication is a gift to his rookie head coach.

Las Vegas Raiders Kint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

I asked Kubiak about the fact that Spytek is the one trumpeting the no-shortcuts, long-term, patient plan, and the blessing, as a head coach, of having your GM out there ahead of the curve.

Kubiak told me, “I think we are all on the same page there. But we also understand the NFL is a 'what have you done for me today?' league. Yes, we have a long way to go, however, we have to make sure that we are setting ourselves up for success, too. The expectation is not just kind of get to this thing slowly, in a perfect world, you want to win, and you want to win now.”

GM John Spytek, Fernando Mendoza, Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Kubiak added, “When you can build with young, high-character guys that work hard, that is what’s going to give us the best shot.”

Fixing 2025, a Big Part of 2026

The Raiders are not only trying to start over but also to go back and correct several mistakes from 2025.

Throwing no one under the bus, Spytek made it clear when reflecting on last year’s 2025 NFL Draft class, “It was good to see a lot of them play more at the end of the year and have success.”

The end-of-the-year comment is what really stood out. Perhaps if the Raiders had played the long game last year, this team would be further along.

John Spytek, Raiders GM | Darrell Craig Harris, Sports Illustrated

They didn’t, and crying about it won’t change it.

What matters is that this is a long rebuild, but it is getting done the right way, and when the 2026 season is over, will we still say the Raiders are patient?

If they are, regardless of wins and losses, they stay on course for 2028, serving as a launch pad for sustained success, and the two years of rebuilding will be only a distant memory.

Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

How do you define the 2026 season? Not by the 2026 schedule, wins or losses, but with one word: Patience.

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