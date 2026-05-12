3 Raiders Under Most Pressure in 2026
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The Las Vegas Raiders hope to drag themselves out of the gutter and into relevancy. This offseason marks one of the biggest in recent franchise memory after picking Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.
With that comes immense pressure from the organization to mark their territory and hope the talent they put on the field doesn’t become a heap of embarrassment, as it was last season. There are also key players who have much to prove this year, which means they will be under constant pressure until they meet expectations. With that in mind, let’s look at three Raiders who enter the season with the most pressure.
Ashton Jeanty, Running Back
It’s fair to say the running back General Manager John Spytek selected at No. 6 overall in 2025 will be under immense pressure to perform to the incredibly high expectations set upon him. Jeanty was one of the best players in last year’s draft and flashed at times behind seemingly a bad offensive line. However, he did not do himself any favors with some of his play at times during the season.
Jeanty must prove he is a quality starting tailback in the NFL with the ceiling to become one of the best in the league. The offensive line has improved in front of him, along with a head coach who fits what Jeanty wants to do schematically. There are no excuses now.
Taron Johnson, Cornerback
This is not an ideal spot to be in if you’re a veteran like Johnson, who joins the Raiders after spending several years with the Buffalo Bills. Johnson has always been a productive pro throughout his career, manning the nickel role for the Bills' defense. Now, his starting job is on the line before he takes a snap for Las Vegas.
The reason why is the selection of defensive back Treydan Stukes, arguably the top nickel defender from this year’s draft. Stukes is talented enough to overtake Johnson, which puts much pressure on the latter to get the job done and hold on at nickel for as long as he can.
John Spytek, General Manager
It all comes down to the man deciding on the roster personnel. Spytek has done a solid job of re-constrcuting the floor of the Raiders roster, and this year’s draft is no different; he has had to use his first two classes to build out the underneath portion of the team. Now, after drafting Mendoza, the pressure is on.
The Raiders have to get this right at some point, right? Spytek is supposedly the guy to make it happen with full backing by Mark Davis and Tom Brady. If the roster comes together as he envisions, all of these moves were worth it—until they are not.
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Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft