3 Raiders Under Most Pressure in 2026

The Las Vegas Raiders hope to drag themselves out of the gutter and into relevancy. This offseason marks one of the biggest in recent franchise memory after picking Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

With that comes immense pressure from the organization to mark their territory and hope the talent they put on the field doesn’t become a heap of embarrassment, as it was last season. There are also key players who have much to prove this year, which means they will be under constant pressure until they meet expectations. With that in mind, let’s look at three Raiders who enter the season with the most pressure.

Ashton Jeanty, Running Back

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It’s fair to say the running back General Manager John Spytek selected at No. 6 overall in 2025 will be under immense pressure to perform to the incredibly high expectations set upon him. Jeanty was one of the best players in last year’s draft and flashed at times behind seemingly a bad offensive line. However, he did not do himself any favors with some of his play at times during the season.

Jeanty must prove he is a quality starting tailback in the NFL with the ceiling to become one of the best in the league. The offensive line has improved in front of him, along with a head coach who fits what Jeanty wants to do schematically. There are no excuses now.

Taron Johnson, Cornerback

Oct 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (7) during a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

This is not an ideal spot to be in if you’re a veteran like Johnson, who joins the Raiders after spending several years with the Buffalo Bills. Johnson has always been a productive pro throughout his career, manning the nickel role for the Bills' defense. Now, his starting job is on the line before he takes a snap for Las Vegas.

The reason why is the selection of defensive back Treydan Stukes, arguably the top nickel defender from this year’s draft. Stukes is talented enough to overtake Johnson, which puts much pressure on the latter to get the job done and hold on at nickel for as long as he can.

John Spytek, General Manager

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (center) poses with jersey at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center flanked by general manager John Spytek (left) and head coach Klint Kubiak after being selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It all comes down to the man deciding on the roster personnel. Spytek has done a solid job of re-constrcuting the floor of the Raiders roster, and this year’s draft is no different; he has had to use his first two classes to build out the underneath portion of the team. Now, after drafting Mendoza, the pressure is on.

The Raiders have to get this right at some point, right? Spytek is supposedly the guy to make it happen with full backing by Mark Davis and Tom Brady. If the roster comes together as he envisions, all of these moves were worth it—until they are not.