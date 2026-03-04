How the Trent McDuffie Trade Impacts the Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders will be impacted by the trade between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Rams that sent Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie to the West Coast. The Raiders will be impacted directly and indirectly.

Competition Gone

Trent McDuffie was a solid cornerback for the Chiefs during his time in Kansas City. At the very least, his departure is one less talented cornerback the Raiders have to face twice every season. The Chiefs likely have a plan for how they will compensate, which may include the draft.

McDuffie's departure does not have much impact on the Raiders ' offseason plans. It should be more of a game-planning issue than something the Raiders are concerned about right now.

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) forces a fumble from Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Potential Draft Impact

Should the Chiefs decide to draft a top linebacker, offensive lineman, or wide receiver with the 29th pick, the McDuffie trade would directly impact the Raiders. Las Vegas holds the 36th pick in the draft. The Chiefs are now set to draft slightly in front of them.

Depending on the Chiefs' needs, this hurts the Raiders. Kansas City could theoretically take a player at a position of need that could have fallen to the Raiders at No. 36. However, that is putting the cart before the horse, as Kansas City could draft a player at one of several other positions.

Nov 26, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) reaches for a pass against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) during the third quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Competition Coming

For the Raiders, McDuffie's departure means a first-round talent is coming to the Chiefs. They will be without Mahomes, but they will still have a chance to improve their team this offseason. Kansas City has dominated the Raiders for most of the past decade.

Who they decide to draft with the 29th overall pick is anyone's guess, but they are all but sure to get better because of the pick they received in the trade. Overall, Las Vegas has many more pressing concerns on its roster.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid looks on in the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Raiders general manager John Spytek explained how he will approach free agency this offseason. The Chiefs will get better, but the Raiders are significantly more focused on fixing one of the league's worst rosters than on the Chiefs'.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“I think our job in the personnel department is give Klint [Kubiak] as many good players as we can that fit his vision and his scheme. But I think one of the things we really liked about Klint was he's got a system that highlights what the players can do,” Spytek said.

“He talked a lot about that in the interviews. And so, our job is to use that and go forward with that and just get him quality people and football players that that can bring this offense to life."

