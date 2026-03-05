Tracking How Much Money the Raiders Have to Spend This Offseason

The Las Vegas Raiders' offseason is just getting going. Las Vegas is primed for a big offseason that should address many of the issues that have plagued them for multiple seasons.

Big Money

Las Vegas is a town that is built on the idea of striking it rich in money and opportunity. The Raiders will present several free agents plenty of both this offseason. According to Spotrac, the Raiders currently have just shy of $86 million in cap space this offseason heading into free agency.

Las Vegas has more cap space than nearly any team in the National Football League. They also have more roster needs than nearly any team in the league this offseason. Las Vegas' front office enters the offseason in need of a productive batch of moves to fix its roster.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Las Vegas has the money to spend, and will likely do so, primarily on its offensive line. The Raiders are rumored to be interested in several of the top free agent offensive linemen set to hit the market. Las Vegas could add multiple offensive linemen, but several other positions must be addressed.

Raiders general manager John Spytek recently explained how quickly things can turn for bad teams that make the right moves. Las Vegas has plenty of picks and money to make many moves this offseason. Still, it will be up to them to make the right moves, and not fruitless ones.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek reacts during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I think we're going to build this team the right way, and this league is littered with examples of teams that went from a top-five pick to the NFC Championship, the Super Bowl. We've seen it the last couple years,” Spytek said at the NFL Combine.

“I mean, the Patriots won four games last year, and they were in the big game. The year before, the Commanders picked second and were in the NFC Championship game. So, we're going to build it the right way, and we'll see what comes."

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek on radio row during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Las Vegas will be very active in free agency. The Raiders' plans for free agency likely align with their draft plans. Building up its offensive line with experienced linemen in free agency, and adding depth to the position group in the draft would make a lot of sense for Spytek and the Raiders.

Presumed No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza will address Las Vegas' quarterback woes. They are set at tight end and running back. Add a few wide receivers in free agency and possibly the draft, and the Raiders may not be all that far off from taking a few steps forward in the 2026 season.

