The Free Agent Who Could Solve One of the Raiders' Biggest Issues

The Las Vegas Raiders have yet to make any major moves in free agency, but they're expected to be one of the biggest buyers with the third most cap space in the league. With plenty of roster needs, their new head coach needs to make his decisions wisely.

Klint Kubiak has plenty of ammunition to make his team better, but he's expressed a keen interest in shoring up their run game. It makes a lot of sense considering Ashton Jeanty's trying to bounce back from a disappointing rookie season, and they'll have a rookie as their quarterback. Which upcoming free agent could help Kubiak in his pursuit to improve their rushing attack?

Improving Their Rushing Attack

The Miami Dolphins released former All-Pro Alec Ingold as their new regime is making massive roster changes. Ingold is one of the best fullbacks on the market, and he started his career with the Raiders, playing with them until 2021. He got injured during the season, but has been an iron man for the Dolphins ever since.

This would be an incredible signing for the Raiders, as Ingold has plenty of experience blocking for his quarterback in the backfield. Tua Tagovailoa had better protection when Ingold was tasked with being an extra blocker for passing plays, and he could fill in the same role for Fernando Mendoza in his first year in the NFL.

Signing Ingold would also be a massive boost to their rushing attack, as he's used to picking up crucial yards in third or fourth-and-short situations. He isn't going to be a counterpart to Jeanty's explosiveness.

He will give him rest on downs when they just need a couple of yards and don't want to risk injuring their star running back, or give him a breather before going back out there. He also wouldn't be a lucrative player to sign, given that his last free-agent contract from the Dolphins was a two-year deal worth $6.5 million.

At 29 years old, Ingold can still have a long career ahead of him. However, it'd be a storybook ending for his time in the NFL to end where it began. An improved offensive line is a must if the Raiders want to run the ball effectively in 2026, but even if it isn't where it needs to be, Ingold can help mitigate some of that with his physicality.

If Kubiak truly wants to better their rushing attack in 2026, Ingold is a free agent he can't ignore.