One Fullback Option Has Made an Appearance for Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders will look different when it comes to the personnel they have in both the coaching staff and the players on the field next season. The Raiders have a new head coach in Klint Kubiak, who is looking to get this team on track, and there is no time to waste.

Kubiak and the Raiders want to do it the right way, and that is the plan going into the first season under Kubiak. Kubiak brings a great way of doing things and running his offense. That is huge for the Raiders.

The Raiders did not have a good showing on the offensive side of the ball last season. The Raiders struggled last season, figuring out what their identity was and what they were doing on offense. That will not be a problem with Kubiak.

He is going to run his offense and will put the players in the best position to be successful in his offense. You are going to get it, and he is going to coach it the right way, and you have to be ready every day to prove why you should see the field.

One position that Kubiak is going to add back next season for the Raiders is the fullback position. The fullback position is not seen much these days of age in the National Football League.

There is something with the fullback that Kubiak believes the Raiders will benefit from. Knowing Kubiak's offense, it will come first in the run game, but he will mix it up and add it to the passing game as well. That is something that is gaining some buzz right now for the Raiders.

Kubiak could find his fullback in the upcoming NFL Draft. There is one prospect that Kubiak and the Raiders are keeping a close eye on at the NFL Scouting Combine this week. That player is Jaren Kanak of the University of Oklahoma.

Watch TE/FB Jaren Kanak speak from the NFL Combine

"I think I bring a very rare versatility to this draft, as you said. I am not exactly a tight end, I am not exactly a fullback. I can do a lot," said tight end/fullback Jaren Kanak. I bring a lot of value, and like I said, versatility to an offense like that. "I am used to learning on the fly and taking coaching and just doing everything I can to provide value in the best place I can."

