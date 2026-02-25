Intriguing DL Prospect Darrell Jackson Talks Raiders From Combine

The Las Vegas Raiders are at the NFL scouting combine this week look at all the prospects that will be part of the 2026 NFL Draft. The Raiders have their regime out there in Indianapolis.

They are looking at all the prospects and are looking to make sure they do all their homework to find the right ones. The Raiders want to ensure they draft the right players, as they are in a rebuilding year. They have the draft capital that will give them a lot of picks; now it is time to capitalize on it.

We all know what the Raiders are going to do with the first overall pick of the draft, but that pick is going to be as important as the rest of the picks they make. The Raiders want to hit on young players in all the rounds.

They cannot simply look at the top of the draft to get the players they want, because it doesn't work that way. The Raiders have an idea of what player they need and what they are looking for, what players will fit their scheme.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Darrell Jackson, Raiders Prospect

A position group that the Raiders are going to look at drafting is the defensive line. The Raiders want to beef that group up and get players that could help them get after the quarterback next season. The Raiders will look at the middle and late rounds to do that.

That is an important position group for the Raiders because that is where it all starts. The Raiders are going to be a better defense if they can get after the quarterback next season.

One prospect they are looking at is defensive lineman Darrell Jackson of Florida State.

Watch Jackson Speak Below

"I met with them at the all-star game," said Jackson about the Raiders at the NFL Scouting Combine. "You know, I am blessed to go anywhere ... "They [Raiders] just want to bring back someone who could help contribute to their program and put their best foot forward. And I feel, I could do that ... Continue to get better at my pad level and continue to get better all around."

Jul 23, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; FSU defenseve lineman Darrell Jackson Jr.answers questions from the media during ACC Media days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Jacksonv started all 12 games as a defensive tackle for the second consecutive season in 2025 and ended collegiate career with 25 consecutive starts. In 2025, he had a career-high 45 tackles with 3.0 tackles for loss and 1.0 sack. He ended his career with 129 tackles, 12.0 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, two pass breakups and one forced fumble.

