How the Future Has Already Arrived for Carroll's Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are one game away from entering the offseason with a brighter future than most 2-15 teams. After losing 10 consecutive games, the Raiders are one more loss away from securing the top pick in the NFL Draft. That is huge news for a subpar Raiders roster.

Ranking the Raiders

Pete Prisco of CBS Sports recently ranked every team in the National Football League ahead of Week 18. He did not mince words when ranking Las Vegas . Prisco ranked the Raiders as the worst team in the league entering Week 18. Whether by happenstance or not, it is a fair assessment.

"Tanking worked. They will now have the first overall pick. That's a win for an organization that hasn't had many lately," Prisco said.

On Wednesday, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll noted that he believes the team is working as hard as possible, despite the results. Considering how shorthanded they are, Carroll is likely being honest, as Las Vegas' roster is not good enough to compete consistently. This offseason is vital.

"Well, I probably feel like to you guys a broken record on this, but these guys are working the way we need them to work. They come with an intent every day. They have an attitude about the way that we approach the routine that we have, and the attitude is positive and they're active and proactive in it. And the leaders keep the messaging solid,” Carroll said.

“And so, that's a lot to accomplish, and often, you can have better seasons than you haven't accomplished that. So, I think we're primed and ready to go, and we have to play better football when we get our chances. And so, to me, that's a big positive. And we've seen our young guys.

Carroll noted that he and his coaching staff believe they have enough information on most of the roster to make decisions this offseason. Las Vegas' roster is likely headed for an overhaul after losing nearly 30 games in the past two seasons. Carroll explained his hopes for the future.

“We've got a lot of information on our young guys right now, and we have a clear kind of direction and vision for what has to happen in the offseason for the young guys so that they can contribute more," Carroll said.

“And I think Johnny [John Spytek] and I are real clear on all of the guys that we picked in the draft, and we're pretty clear on all of the guys that we brought in in free agency as well, too, how we want to move forward. And so, we would jump into putting that into action as soon as we get done."

Never miss another Raiders story by signing up for our FREE newsletter. It will come straight to your email with the latest news. It is completely FREE. We do not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

We would appreciate you following us: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE