Future Draft Scenario Points to Bold Raiders Rebuild

The Las Vegas Raiders have many factors that will determine how their 2026 season will go when it's all said and done.

The most important one will be how Klint Kubiak can take control of this roster and how much his schemes will affect their offense. There's also how Kirk Cousins can adjust to this new offense, and how productive Maxx Crosby can be after his injury. There are plenty of things that can either make or break the 2026 NFL season for the Raiders.

Wide Range

Maxx Crosby | DarrellCraig Harris, On SI

In many of these articles, I'm projecting the Raiders to try their hardest to win as many games as possible. If it all comes together, I can see them making a run for a wildcard spot, but that's with me being incredibly optimistic.

On the other hand, they have the capacity for that not to be the case. They certainly improved in many areas on their roster, but that doesn't mean it'll translate to success instantly. They own their first-round pick, so even if things don't go as planned for them, they have an opportunity to get a prized pick in a loaded 2027 NFL draft class.

2027 NFL Mock Draft

Klint Kubiak | DARRELLCRAIG HARRIS, ON SI

Josh Weil writes for Pro Football Sports Network , and he released a 2027 NFL mock draft. It's too early to say which prospects will rise or fall throughout the course of the college football season, but team needs remain pretty consistent even after an NFL season. That's why his prediction of the Raiders selecting Dylan Stewart is something I can get behind.

"Stewart’s sheer physical potential is the core of his evaluation; he has a near-unmatched blend of explosiveness, lateral agility, quickness, bend, length, and relentless motor, and there are glimpses of proper pass-rush execution with angle manipulation, stunt efficiency, upper-lower synergy, and power production", said Weil.

Nobody on planet earth moves like Dylan Stewart pic.twitter.com/d0twJ8qyGN — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) April 27, 2026

This prediction is based on the assumption that the Raiders have the fifth overall pick, which is possible but still a bit high given how many improvements they made. However, if the Raiders struggle in 2026 and they land Stewart as a consolation prize, that's a worthwhile investment for a team looking to be a serious contender a couple of years down the line.

He's incredibly shifty for a defensive end, and I think the Raiders should be thinking about their defense with their first-round pick next season. A wide receiver would also be a worthy use of their pick, but with Crosby on a possible decline, they'd want to supercharge his remaining years of dominance with another star alongside him on the defensive line.