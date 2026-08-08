Why Practice Scuffle Exactly What Kubiak's Raiders Are Looking For

The Las Vegas Raiders may need to call up Bruce Buffer after Friday's practice featured a scuffle between two of its star players that created a ruckus during an already frustrating training camp for the offense.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins and star defensive end Maxx Crosby got into a scramble after the latter frustrated the former with constant pressure and contact. Two of the most important players for the Raiders, coming into Week 1, getting hostile and competitive in practice is surprising, to say the least.

A Fight Helps Gives Raiders, Kubiak Exactly What They Are Looking For

However, it speaks to the culture the Raiders have instilled under head coach Klint Kubiak, which should be seen as a positive for the team's direction. While it is clear the team will face some struggles this season, part of training camp is to iron out the kinks and rust as it works through offensive and defensive installs.

Kubiak told reporters on Friday that the "fight" between Cousins and Crosby is just camp, though it is a different story for a game: punches are a big no-no.

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) hugs quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, that's training camp," Kubiak said. "Those are two leaders of our team going at it, so that is part of camp. Obviously, if you fight in the game, you throw a punch in the game, especially, you're out of the game. So, we got to be smart and treat it like a game.”

Fights are always a part of camp, especially in joint sessions. There are plenty of infamous bouts in the summer heat as tensions are high during this part of the league calendar, with many players battling for a spot on the 53-man roster.

Oct 4, 2015; Tampa, FL, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive back Josh Norman (24) celebrates with Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) after an interception return for a touchdown in the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The last time I remember a scuffle between a star offensive and defensive player on the same team was 2015, when Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton and star cornerback Josh Norman got into a tangle during practice, with both players going to the ground. To me, in particular, these two incidents, 11 years apart, show the kind of culture Ron Rivera and Klint Kubiak sought within their program.

Again, this is not a defining moment for the team. It is newsworthy because these are two names known across the league, not some bottom-of-the-barrel player. I like seeing the competitiveness and fury during practice; the need for wins in Las Vegas is urgent, even if the team has been having a rough go of late at camp.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Raiders' New Culture Begins To Take Shape

As I refer to my latest column for Las Vegas Raiders On SI, the franchise's new culture is taking shape, and it is certainly taking different forms. A scuffle between two key players of the organization is part of how the culture establishes itself, though fighting should never, ever be a standard in any locker room across sports.

Crosby wants to win. Cousins wants to win. Both of them want to get the best out of each other, and that is exactly how this occurred.

When you have a program that has been a laughingstock for a handful of years, Raider Nation should feel good that two important players want to change that for good.