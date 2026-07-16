Ceiling and Floor: Raiders’ Maxx Crosby Must Return to Form

The Las Vegas Raiders may have been one of the worst teams in the league last season, but there's no doubt that some parts of their roster are wildly talented.

Even in a down year, it's undeniable that the Raiders can argue they have the best tight end in the league with Brock Bowers . On top of that, they have one of the best edge rushers in the NFL with their long-time star, Maxx Crosby .

Las Vegas Raiders Superstar DE Maxx Crosby | Darrell Craig Harris, Sports Illustrated

The front office decided to trade Crosby away, but the Baltimore Ravens ultimately backed out of it, so he's now presumably on their roster to stay. They gave him a massive contract extension last offseason, so this new front office can let that contract run its course and have Crosby along for the ride of their rebuild.

Whether or not Crosby will be traded away again or not, I'm not in a position to say. However, the Raiders are banking on their former All-Pro edge rusher to recover from his knee surgery and revert to the player he once was.

Floor

Las Vegas Raiders superstar DE Maxx Crosby | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Crosby has been an Ironman for most of his career, but I believe his body is starting to feel the weight of his production. It has now been consecutive seasons in which Crosby has required surgery, in 2024 for a high-ankle sprain and in 2025 for his knee injury.

It's possible that with his age, he can't be the same threat he was off the edge. I don't think his production will fall off a cliff, but Raider Nation may have to accept that he will never have another 14.5-sack season again, as he did in 2023. At a minimum, I see him getting seven sacks as he's never had less than that in his career.

Ceiling

Crosby is fired up to get back on the field, as evidenced by his sharing this clip of him sacking former Raiders quarterback Geno Smith. He may feel some way about the trade being rescinded, so he's out for revenge on the league.

He's never been surrounded by this much talent on defense, from their improved linebacker corps and reworked secondary. I still don't believe this will lead to a defensive peak like in 2023, but a ceiling of 11 sacks or higher is completely possible if he's healthy all year.

Las Vegas Raiders Pete Carroll embraces superstar DE Maxx Crosby | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Crosby was ecstatic by this time last summer, largely because of the many new additions the Raiders made to their team. This enthusiasm should realistically be doubled because the Raiders' future looks much brighter now.