First Week of Raiders Training Camp Showcases Kubiak's Newfound Culture

The Las Vegas Raiders have not been an enjoyable team in the past few years. After finishing with a league-worst 3-14 record in 2025, the organization is still trying to figure out clicks and what doesn't as training camp enters its second week.

Head coach Klint Kubiak is looking to create a culture that builds off being a player-led roster and focuses on putting them in the best positions to succeed. That has been a consistent, gradual success for a handful of programs across the NFL, such as the Los Angeles Rams.

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak looks on during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kubiak's Culture Is Taking Shape

What does that entail for the Raiders? A path to success that may come much sooner than later for a franchise that has not had long periods of success in decades.

Throughout training camp, you may see the signs. Players are talking about it as if it is gossip, as they should; this is a well-put-together coaching staff that is making sure their players are attacking practice each day. Is this a playoff-caliber team in 2026? Unlikely, but it does indicate that Las Vegas could be a challenging opponent in Kubiak's first season.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders helmets at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign on the Las Vegas strip. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rarely do you see the league's worst offense have a dramatic improvement the following season. Yet, I look at key additions such as center Tyler Linderbaum and wide receiver Jalen Nailor, who pair with young talents in tight end Brock Bowers and running back Ashton Jeanty , to form an offense that may not blow your socks off on Sundays, but plays with efficiency and discipline.

Not to mention, veteran Kirk Cousins and first overall draft selection Fernando Mendoza make up the quarterback room that has been the most discussed in football since January.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and coach Klint Kubiak during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders hired the best available coach on the market last winter, just like the Jaguars did with Liam Coen the year prior. As I've said in a previous column, I don't envision this franchise becoming a 13-win program overnight, but when you need a coach to revive your offense, guys like McVay, Coen, O'Connell, and Kubiak are the right guys for the job.

Then, I look at the defense, which was rebuilt at the second level and bolstered by a secondary featuring young talents waiting in the wings. Defensive coordinator Rob Leonard is more of a projection, but what we've already learned is that new linebacker Quay Walker will be used all over the front seven, which could unleash his full potential.

Under Kubiak, Raider Nation Could Have Reason for Hope

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Again, this team isn't a complete roster by any means. Yet, as training camp rolls on and the regular season kicks off in a month and a change, the Raiders and Kubiak have the intricacies of being a team that no legitimate playoff contender, even within the AFC West, wants to deal with in 2026.

I could be giving Raider Nation false hope. Yet, there is something about this team that could finally give its fans a sense of seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, where the dread of being the same old Raiders in recent years could turn into being one of the new powerhouses in the AFC in time.