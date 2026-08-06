How Klint Kubiak Unlocks Raiders' Offense in 2026

The Las Vegas Raiders knew they had no future with Pete Carroll as their head coach. It was a noble pursuit to reunite Carroll and Geno Smith in Las Vegas, but it didn't give them the production they needed to be competitive in a year where the AFC as a whole was weaker than normal.

With that in mind, they went out and hired Klint Kubiak , fresh off a Super Bowl win, to lead them to success. He's one of the best young offensive minds in the NFL, and he has a lot to prove with a franchise that has strayed from greatness. How does he rank when compared to his peers?

Top 10 in the League

Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Zachary Pereles writes for CBS Sports , and he wrote an article breaking down the top 10 offensive and defensive play-callers heading into next season. A panel of analysts each cast votes on who they believed was the best, and after compiling all of the votes, Kubiak landed as the sixth-best offensive play-caller in the NFL.

"Kubiak had a solid debut as an offensive coordinator in 2021 with the Vikings, but Minnesota fired Mike Zimmer at the end of the season. In 2024, Kubiak got his second chance, this time with the Saints, but New Orleans ended up going through three different starting quarterbacks and moving on to a new regime, too."

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The third time was the charm, though. Kubiak's heavy play-action attack helped Sam Darnold thrive and turned Jaxon Smith-Njigba into a superstar. Kubiak has his work cut out for him in Las Vegas", said Pereles.

GM John Spytek, Fernando Mendoza, Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Kubiak Has Weapons

Kubiak certainly has his work cut out for him if he wants to replicate the success he had with the Seattle Seahawks in Las Vegas. Kirk Cousins won't be on the same level as Sam Darnold was last season, and they don't have a receiver who can stretch the field as Jaxon Smith-Njigba did in 2025.

However, Kubiak has what other offensive play-callers don't: Brock Bowers . Bowers will be utilized in very creative ways under Kubiak's tutelage, and I think it'll result in one of the most dynamic offenses in the league.

Brock Bowers | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The Raiders still have a lot to figure out, but they have all the pieces in play to become one of the most exciting teams in the NFL. They're ascending while the rest of their division is falling off or is potentially already at its peak.