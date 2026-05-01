Raiders Garnering Hype After Stellar Defensive Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders have had one of the best offseasons, if not the best, of any team in the NFL. The organization has made moves that will impact this team starting next season. They had a terrible season last year and are looking to turn things around.

The offseason started right away when their season ended, and it has been ongoing ever since, something they have not stopped. It was going to be an interesting offseason for the Raiders because they had to go through change after change.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This offseason has been different from the past. The Raiders got the head coach at the top of their list in Klint Kubiak . That is something they have missed out on in the last few offseasons. Then went into the free agency period of the offseason.

Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

And that was a huge span of time for the Silver and Black. The Raiders brought in some of the top free agents in this class to come to Vegas and be part of the change and impact they want to bring to this organization.

The money was there, but that was not the problem. It has happened before, but this time the free agents wanted to come play for the Silver and Black. The last few offseasons have not been the case for the team in the desert. They would offer the top free agents good contracts, but they turn them down. It is different this offseason with Kubiak, General Manager John Spytek, and minority owner Tom Brady.

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Then we had the 2026 NFL Draft. This is where the Raiders needed a huge impact going into next season and for the future of this franchise. The Raiders had a great draft, and many experts said they were the best team in this year's draft. With all the offseason noise the Raiders have made, one analyst said this Raiders team is a playoff one, going into next season.

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza at the Festival of Football at the Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiders Making Playoffs in 2026?

NFL analyst Louis Riddick was asked about which team has made themselves a playoff team this offseason, and this is what he said about the Raiders.

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) before a college football game between Tennessee and UAB at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 20, 2025. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I don't think with any question, it's the Raiders...," said Riddick on "Get Up". "It is a new day in Las Vegas ... Treydan Stukes , I think, is one of the best players in the draft. Keyron Crawford is going to help Maxx Crosby. Trey Zuhn III is going to start on the offensive line. If Jermod McCoy can stay healthy, he is a starting-caliber player."

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) intercepts the ball against Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jaren Hamilton (16) in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images