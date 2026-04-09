Kirk Cousins Provides Proof of What Klint Kubiak Can Do for Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders had the biggest splash in the head coaching department this offseason. That splash was made on Klint Kubiak. Kubiak is the new head coach for the Raiders, and he is ready to get things started right away. Even as Kubiak is going into his first season as a head coach, he is not going to shy away from getting the best out of himself and the team. He has expectations on how he wants the season to go, and that is something he wants to execute.

Right now, Kubiak is known for being one of the best play callers in the NFL and for being a coach that evluates any offense that he has been a part of during his coaching career. Now he is looking to do that with the Raiders and more as a head coach.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Cousins speaks about Klint Kubiak

Kubiak did not make any promises during his press conference months ago about what he wants to see as far as wins wise for this team next year. The big thing he said is that he is going to have to prove each day why he deserves to be the head coach for the Silver and Black.

Raider Nation right now does not really know what Kubiak is about, and they are going to have to wait till next season to see what he does for this franchise. Raider Nation has been waiting for success for their team for a long time. They love the addition of Kubiak as their head coach, and that is something we did not see over the last few coaching hires. But one person who could tell more about Kubiak and what he could expect from him is the new quarterback.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Great football mind. Extremely hardworking. There is a humility there that I deeply respect," said Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins. "He is a great question asker. He wants to do what the quarterback's comfortable with ... His ability to really listen well, but also have an identity, have a plan, and stay organized. There are just a lot of traits there that a coach needs to have that Klint has."

An important thing for any head coach is to have an identity on what he wants to do with his football team. For Klint we are going to see that right away. Kubiak is going to let his players and coaching staff on how he wants things to be done and will stick with it.