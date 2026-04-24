Raiders Select Arizona S Treydan Stukes in Second Round

The Las Vegas Raiders started the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft at the top of the board once again. This time, it did not come at the top but four picks into the second round at 38th overall. This is where many believed the draft would start for the Silver and Black, because everyone knew who they would take with the first overall pick last night.

The Raiders are a team building across many areas, which is why the second-round pick was as important as the first.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiders Take Arizona S Treydan Stukes

They took safety Treydan Stukes out of the University of Arizona. Stukes is a player who comes in right away and competes for a starter spot. He is a good safety with height, but what separates him is his speed. That is what the Raiders are looking for at the safety position. And after they struggled at that position last season, this was the right pick for the Silver and Black. The Raiders used their second-round pick after trading back two spots with the Texans and getting an extra pick.

We had heard that the Raiders were in on Stukes and even conducted an evaluation on the Wildcat in March. Read that here.

Every player pegged by the Raiders at #36 on the board, so the Raiders move down two spots and add ANOTHER 3rd round pick. Spytek, Spyteking, — Hondo Carpenter (@HondoCarpenter) April 24, 2026

Raiders Take Speedy Safety in Second Round

Stukes will fit in with the new defensive coordinator, Rob Leonard, in Las Vegas. Leonard will have these new kids flying around all offseason as he gets them ready for this defense, looking to improve next season. The Raiders now have two players who will be difference-makers and help this team stay on track with their plans.

The Raiders have made a lot of moves this offseason, and they wanted to have a great 2026 NFL Draft as well. With this second-round pick, they are doing just that and more. This player is going to give them something they could use starting next season, and a piece that will be with them as they build for the future as well. Remember, general manager John Spytek has said this over and over again: the Raiders want to build this thing right, and that means make those types of picks.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) celebrates after defeating the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This player for the Raiders is going to be huge for them. As he fills a hole for them, he will fit right in with the scheme they are building. The Raiders did not need to move back into the first round to get this player, and the Raiders are on track to have a great draft going into the next round and on day 3.