Raiders Select Top CB in the Fourth-Round

The Las Vegas Raiders made a splash pick to kick off the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. The Raiders started it off, and the pick has everyone talking. The Raiders took one of the best, if not the best, cornerbacks in this draft, Jermod McCoy of the University of Tennessee.

And they got him in the fourth round. This is the steal of the draft so far, and they are getting a great young talent that is going to be a great building block for this starting next season and going into the future.

The value of this pick, if he doesn't heal, and they expect he will, you lose nothing. If he is fine, you get the best CB in the entire NFL Draft. Value, value, value. Spytek is Spyteking — Hondo Carpenter (@HondoCarpenter) April 25, 2026

Breaking Down Jermod McCoy

McCoy is a bigger-sized cornerback and is good at reading the play before it happens. As a bigger-sized player at the cornerback position, McCoy does a great job of keeping the receivers in front of him. That comes into play when McCoy plays man-to-man press.

McCoy is a hard cornerback to push out of the way. He has good length, and the speed will come with it. The Raiders got it right with this pick, and it is going to be a good watch in training to see what McCoy is all about.

Oct 19, 2024; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ryan Williams (2) is unable to make a catch while against Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) during the first quarter at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Alan Poizner-Imagn Images | Alan Poizner / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Raiders Select Top Cornerback in the Fourth Round

McCoy was on everyone's board to be taken in the first round, but teams have been worried about his knee injury. McCoy tore his ACL in January of 2025, and he had to sit out all of last season to get ready for this moment in the draft.

You have seen these things happen from time to time, but not too often with a top pick and prospect falling all the way to the fourth round. The Raiders took advantage of it and gave McCoy the opportunity to show that a lot of other teams had made the mistake.

Raiders get the steal of the NFL Draft in 1st Rd Graded CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee, 6-1, 188 — Hondo Carpenter (@HondoCarpenter) April 25, 2026

The Raiders have struggled at the cornerback position over the last several years. The Raiders have been trying to make sure the cornerbacks in the building are the ones they wanted. That has not worked out well. But they now have a McCoy who will be special for this defense right away. Do not be surprised if this kid is a starter going into next season.

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) reacts after gaining control of a fumble during the second quarter at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. | Stephanie Amador / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Raiders' defense is looking to improve next season, and this is another pick that will help. The Raiders made this pick and knocked down another position of need in this draft. That has been the picks they have made from day one to now.