Raiders Select Top CB in the Fourth-Round
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The Las Vegas Raiders made a splash pick to kick off the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. The Raiders started it off, and the pick has everyone talking. The Raiders took one of the best, if not the best, cornerbacks in this draft, Jermod McCoy of the University of Tennessee.
And they got him in the fourth round. This is the steal of the draft so far, and they are getting a great young talent that is going to be a great building block for this starting next season and going into the future.
Breaking Down Jermod McCoy
McCoy is a bigger-sized cornerback and is good at reading the play before it happens. As a bigger-sized player at the cornerback position, McCoy does a great job of keeping the receivers in front of him. That comes into play when McCoy plays man-to-man press.
McCoy is a hard cornerback to push out of the way. He has good length, and the speed will come with it. The Raiders got it right with this pick, and it is going to be a good watch in training to see what McCoy is all about.
Raiders Select Top Cornerback in the Fourth Round
McCoy was on everyone's board to be taken in the first round, but teams have been worried about his knee injury. McCoy tore his ACL in January of 2025, and he had to sit out all of last season to get ready for this moment in the draft.
You have seen these things happen from time to time, but not too often with a top pick and prospect falling all the way to the fourth round. The Raiders took advantage of it and gave McCoy the opportunity to show that a lot of other teams had made the mistake.
The Raiders have struggled at the cornerback position over the last several years. The Raiders have been trying to make sure the cornerbacks in the building are the ones they wanted. That has not worked out well. But they now have a McCoy who will be special for this defense right away. Do not be surprised if this kid is a starter going into next season.
The Raiders' defense is looking to improve next season, and this is another pick that will help. The Raiders made this pick and knocked down another position of need in this draft. That has been the picks they have made from day one to now.
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Michael Canel is a breaking news beat writer for various team sites across the On SI platform, focusing on both college and professional sports. A graduate of Fresno State University, he has transformed his passion for sports into a career, covering the latest breaking news with years of expertise and the enthusiasm of a devoted fan.