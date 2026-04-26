Raiders 2026 Draft Class Sets Potential Tone For New Era

When a team "earns" the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, it comes with the heightened expectations that whoever is selected will change the franchise forever. We have seen success and failure for numerous franchises, one of them being the Las Vegas Raiders, who held the draft's top selection slot for the first time since drafting LSU quarterback JaMarcus Russell in 2007.

This year, that honor went to Indiana Hoosiers quarterback, Heisman Trophy winner, and National Champion Fernando Mendoza, who was the drama-less choice at No. 1. The rest of the NFL Draft for the Raiders was filled with excitement and a bolstering in talent across the board, in what could set the tone for the franchise in the years to come.

Raiders Leave the Draft With One of the Strongest Classes

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (right) shakes hands with general manager John Spytek at the introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center after being selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

I came away wildly impressed with the job general manager John Spytek and head coach Klint Kubiak did this weekend. They maneuvered around the draft multiple times, with the first round and third round picks being the only ones that weren't traded.

With Mendoza going at the top, the Raiders' draft began at No. 38 overall. The next four selections for Las Vegas were superb. I loved the addition of Treydan Stukes, who is one of the most versatile defensive backs in the NFL and would've been an easy first-round choice if it weren't for his age and injury history.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (DB20) speaks to media members during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Keyron Crawford at No. 67 gives a twitchy and speed-to-power rusher opposite of Maxx Crosby, and Trey Zuhn III could be the Raiders' five-spot offensive lineman. As the draft turned to Day 3, the Raiders ended the incredible slide of Jermod McCoy, a top-15 talent who fell to the fourth round due to concerns around his surgically repaired knee.

Afterwards, Spytek added to special teams and depth across the board, establishing an improved floor at key positions.

Spytek, Raiders Leave 2026 Draft With Tone-Setting Rookie Class

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (right) and general manager John Spytek at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center after being selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This is it, this is the tone-setter for Las Vegas for at least the next four to five years. Building the foundation of the roster is of the utmost importance, with several strong pieces already secured on the roster.

I don't imagine the Raiders as a playoff team next season, though there should be a decent increase in win total. Mendoza looks like a future star, while Stukes and a healthy McCoy could transform the secondary.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The defensive depth is improved at all three levels, as well as at the skill positions on offense. Spytek should be proud: his draft class could be the one that changes everything for the organization going forward.