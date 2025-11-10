Raiders QB Geno Smith Praises Up-and-Coming Lineman
The Las Vegas Raiders have spent the season trying to figure out what works and what does not. At 2-7, they have figured out many things that do not work, such as their offensive line. Las Vegas' musical chairs along the offensive line has proven costly for the Raiders.
Las Vegas' lack of depth on one of the most critical position groups has all but derailed their season. The group took massive blows in Week 10, making matters worse.
Credit Where It Is Due
The Raiders have had a tough season, as many of their initial plans failed. Las Vegas has struggled in every facet of the game this season, especially on the offensive side of the ball. The Raiders' inability to establish an offensive identity has largely been because of poor play along its offensive line.
Las Vegas entered the season knowing it could not afford any injuries to its offensive line, only to lose multiple starting offensive linemen. Following the Raiders' Week 10 loss to the Denver Broncos, Raiders quarterback Geno Smith praised lineman Will Putnam, who filled in for Dylan Parham.
"We're going against a tough defense. Of course, every defense in the NFL is going to be tough. And we got the next man up mentality around here. I thought Will Putnam stepped in and played a tremendous game," Smith said.
"I mean, for him to get some of his first action in a long time, I thought he did what he needed to do to allow us to move the ball. Obviously, we know what (Alex Cappa) can do. He stepped in there and he did his job. We're down Kolton Miller, as well. I mean, there's some guys that aren't in there, but those guys stepped in and they did what they had to do. We fought to the end, had a shot at the end, and we just didn't get it done."
