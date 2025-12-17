Kenny Pickett Knows What the Raiders Need

The Las Vegas Raiders have no shortage of issues to address this offseason. Las Vegas took a conservative approach to this past offseason. Their 2-12 record and a brutal season's worth of carbon copy losses are the result of Las Vegas' failed offseason moves.

Quarterbacks take most of the blame when an offense has struggled as severely as the Raiders' offense has this season. However, Sunday confirmed that it should not be the case in this instance. Las Vegas entered its Week 15 matchup with a new quarterback but ended with the same results.

Pickett Knows

On Sunday, the Raiders' offense looked its worst of the season. After starting just one game for the Raiders, Kenny Pickett got a first-hand idea of what has been plaguing the Raiders ' offense this season. Although Pickett looked comfortable, the offense as a whole was overwhelmed.

Following Sunday's loss, Pickett analyzed the situation.

“Yeah, we got to mix it up a little bit. I think gun runs, under center, we can't let them tee off on tendencies. I felt like they were a bit faster than us on certain things during the game, beating us to the punch on some blocks. We have to go take a look at that to see what we have going on," Pickett said.

“We needed to help the defense out. We had to stay on the field and find a way to get into a rhythm, get those guys on the bench, and not [be] out there for as long as they were, for this past however many weeks. I feel like they're always out there, so we have to hold up our end and play complementary football."

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett (15) is sacked by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nolan Smith Jr. (3) during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Few things, if any, have gone according to plan this season. Carroll must figure out how to improve over the next few games. Las Vegas does not have much to play for at this point in their 2-12 season. Carroll noted his outlook for the rest of the season.

“Yeah, on a daily basis. To me, every day is a huge opportunity for us to do something to get us closer to what we want, and I've got a format for how we approach the week and all to get us on track with that,” Carroll said.

“I don't think that we can benefit the most out of our work that we do in this unless we're on the top end of this thing, and we're looking forward, forward thinking and pushing to make improvements and to get better and to feel that, not necessarily only with yourself, but with the people around you. And so, yeah, that's what I'm shooting for on a regular basis."

