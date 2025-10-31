Clean Game or Chaos? Geno Smith Set for Big Test vs. Jaguars’ Defense
At just 2-5, the Las Vegas Raiders desperately needed their Week 8 bye in the 2025 NFL season. The last time they took the field, they were absolutely dominated by the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-0. That game really hammered home the canyon dividing the Raiders from the top contenders in the league.
Las Vegas is approaching a crossroads. It underwent a massive overhaul of its on-field personnel and coaching staff in the offseason, expecting to accelerate the rebuild and field a competitive team this year.
The additions of quarterback Geno Smith, Head Coach Pete Carroll, Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly, and running back Ashton Jeanty in the first round of the 2025 draft suggested that the Raiders wanted to win games sooner rather than later.
Unfortunately, they haven't shown any meaningful signs of improvement so far this season. In fact, they have the exact same record through seven games as they did in 2024, under former coach Antonio Pierce and led by quarterback Gardner Minshew II. Coming out of the bye, the Raiders have one game left before the trade deadline to see if they're a feisty team on the verge of a breakout or a bottom-feeder doomed to continue the rebuild.
Can Raiders offense turn things around against Jaguars?
1. Geno Smith -140 to throw an interception
Geno Smith has been more likely to throw an interception than not in the 2025 NFL season. He has 10 total picks in seven games, and has only avoided a turnover in two weeks so far this year. It's not surprising then to see this line from FanDuel.
In Week 9, he'll face a Jacksonville Jaguars defense that's currently second in the league in takeaways with 14. That unit has gone two-straight games without forcing a turnover, and they could be starving for one. The return of linebacker Devin Lloyd, the NFL's interceptions leader, could certainly help get them back on track. Smith will have to be extra aware of defenders downfield against Jacksonville.
2. Ashton Jeanty over/under 61.5 rushing yards
In their last few games, the Raiders have been content with letting Ashton Jeanty lead the offense and keeping the rock out of Geno Smith's turnover-prone hands as much as possible. They'll want to continue that trend versus Jacksonville's ball-hawking defense.
However, that might not be the best game plan for an upset win over the Jaguars. As active and aggressive as Jacksonville is at the second level, it's been a much stauncher run defense than it has against the pass. The Jaguars have given up the sixth-fewest rushing yards in the NFL this year and are top-10 in yards per carry allowed. Jeanty could find tough sledding versus a beefy Jacksonville front line that likes to get into the backfield.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr to see all of the Raiders' key player props in each game in 2025.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss these props for Raiders vs. Jaguars Week 9.