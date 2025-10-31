Raiders Fans Will Want to See What Team Leaders Said About Tyler Lockett
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to bounce back this week against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Silver and Black are going to be back home and looking to start the second half strong. They did not have a good first half, and they had an extra week to make the needed adjustments to give themselves a better chance to win games.
The Raiders made some moves during their bye week to see if they could get things going. They want to play better football, and they need to. If they do not, a lot of things could change at the end of the season, and that is something they do not want to happen. So the pressure is on, and they know that. They need to come out and play well in the second half.
Raiders Latest Addition
The Raiders signed veteran wide receiver Tyler Lockett during their bye week, and now he is expected to be in the mix in the wide receiver room.
"I'm going to need more days, as far as immediately how much he can help," said Raiders head coach Pete Carroll. "But he's a tremendous football player. He's got great background, great savvy play making ability, a real natural sense about understanding how to play the game. He and Brock [Bowers] and Jakobi [Meyers] share a lot of characteristics in how they play the game and how they make things happen and make it look effortless at times."
"And so, [Tyler] Lockett has been a great performer historically, and I'm thrilled to have him part of the program. I want to see how fast we can move the thing along, see if he can contribute."
Geno Smith on Lockett
"Yeah, it's just a good feeling to have a close friend of mine right next to me, especially when things aren't going great, didn't start off like we'd like to," said Smith "But Tyler [Lockett] is a guy who understands me and knows how to get me going. He's a great locker room guy, great leader. He's going to provide a ton of information for the wideouts, and especially for our young guys who are still developing and learning."
"And he's also still got juice, man. He can still play. And so, there's a lot that he brings to the table aside from him just being a good friend of mine and just having my buddy back in the locker room is pretty cool."
