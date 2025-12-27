Raiders' Geno Smith's Weighs In on Interactions Between Players, Fans

The Las Vegas Raiders' connection with their fans is one of a kind. However, in today's day and age, players and fans are increasingly in contact with each other before, during, and after games, leading to unprecedented access between the two and a few interesting occurrences around the league.

One of those recent incidents involved Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf in a physical altercation with a fan. The altercation led to Metcalf receiving a suspension that was appealed and upheld. More importantly, Metcalf's more than $40 million in guaranteed money was voided.

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith has had a run in or two with fans on and off the field throughout his career knows a thing or two about how to properly handle the situation. Las Vegas ' signal caller knows players must rise above the that taunts, cheers and jeers of fans.

"No, you have to block it out. I think the NBA has done a great job at -- you see the fan will get kicked out of the game if some NBA official, or something like that, if they hear. Obviously, fans have the right to voice their opinions, and we never want to take that away from them, but it's all got to be within the realm of not saying anything derogatory or, obviously, you don't want to use any words that would offend someone,” Smith said.

“And that goes, I mean, that's a judgment call, so I think, really, players just got to block it out and just play football. But there are some things that get said, and we're all humans, and we would like for those things not to be said, but hey, you got to block it out and keep going."

Smith elaborated, noting that the onus is on the athletes to block out the noise. Las Vegas' signal caller knows that is part of why athletes get paid "the big bucks," after all.

"I mean, I don't know. It's a lot of different things. I mean, again, we're all human beings, and you never want to dehumanize anyone, but at the same time, it's our job to block out the noise and go out there and play football and to focus on that,” Smith said.

“And fans, they pay a lot of money to come out, and I like a lot of the stuff they do, the signs, and especially when our fans -- when they're making it tough on the opposing team, we need the fans, so never want to take that away from them. But obviously, you don't want to cross the line as well."

