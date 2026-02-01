Why 1 Move the Raiders Made Ranks Among NFL's Worst

The Las Vegas Raiders have tried to fix their quarterback woes for several seasons now. However, their most recent attempt was a massive disappointment.

Raiders' Bad Decision

Las Vegas ' decision to trade for Geno Smith was not a bad move with the information the Raiders had at the time and their constant need for a quarterback. Still, paying Smith so handsomely before he ever played a down for the team was questionable. That is what happens when teams are desperate.

Joel Corry of CBS Sports Raiders recently noted some of the best and worst contracts that were given out to veterans around the National Football League. Unsurprisingly, the Raiders' generous contract for Geno Smith was the worst in the entire league last offseason.

"The Raiders dealt a 2025 third-round pick to the Seahawks for Geno Smith in March. They acquired Smith to provide the quarterback stability the franchise had lacked, with six different players starting at the position since releasing Derek Carr following the 2022 season," Corry said.

Shortly after the trade, Smith received a two-year, $75 million contract extension that averages $37.5 million per year and includes $50.5 million in guarantees, with $42.5 million fully guaranteed at signing. Incentives and salary escalators can push the deal's value as high as $84 million."

"The trade reunited Smith with Pete Carroll, whom the Raiders hired as head coach last January. Carroll coached Smith during the first five years of his six-year run in Seattle.

"Smith didn't resemble the player who won the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year award in 2022 this season. He led the league with 19 interceptions, and his 84.7 passer rating ranked 30th in the NFL. The Raiders went 2-13 in the 15 games Smith started.

"The Raiders fired Carroll after finishing 3-14, one more loss than in 2024. The team is expected to select Indiana University Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza to replace Smith after securing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

With the Raiders holding the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft, it appears they are set to land quarterback Fernando Mendoza. The expected arrival of Mendoza and the Raiders' 3-14 season likely spells the end of Smith's time with the Raiders. General Manager John Spytek recently spoke about Smith.

"Geno [Smith] is under contract for next year. We did that because when we traded for him,

we liked him. I'm not going to get too far into the future right now, I'm day by day, but he's one of the

guys that's under contract, he's a quarterback, he played some good football this year, and we'll make

those decisions going forward," Spytek said.

