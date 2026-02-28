Insiders Reveal Latest on Raiders Target Fernando Mendoza

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Las Vegas Raiders will soon have their franchise quarterback.

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza is expected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft by the Silver and Black, giving the fanbase hope that someone will bring winning ways to the desert.

Mendoza spoke to Raiders On SI on Friday morning during his media availability, and you can read what he said about the Raiders here . While fans can watch the quarterbacks throw and work out on Sunday from Lucas Oil Stadium, Mendoza will not throw.

He will instead work out at his Pro Day in April, which shouldn’t worry Raiders fans. Mendoza doesn’t have anything to prove, so throwing at the Combine is of no advantage to him.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the latest on Mendoza’s plans.

What's next for Fernando Mendoza?

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) passes the ball against the Miami Hurricanes in the third quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

“He’ll be working out at his Pro Day, kind of doing what we’ve seen other franchise quarterbacks do, which is use the time, use the Pro Day, to really showcase some of his teammates and let the world see who he’s been playing with,” said Rapoport.

Rapoport noted Mendoza’s admiration of Tom Brady , recalling what he said during his media availability about welcoming Brady’s mentorship, should he be drafted by the Raiders.

Mendoza's admiration for the GOAT

Las Vegas Raiders minority owner Tom Brady | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

“He did have a meeting with the Las Vegas Raiders,” said Rapoport. “It sounded like it went well. He was especially respectful of Tom Brady. In fact, he kind of made everyone laugh a little bit when he said, “Look, I’m going to go out, work hard, do what I do, whether it’s the No. 1 overall pick, or it’s 199.’”

Rapoport gave a health status update of the Raiders’ franchise, too.

What the Raiders need

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

“They have a lot of work to do,” he said. “They need a franchise quarterback. If you’re going to need anything, you have to have a guy. They believe Fernando Mendoza is a guy universally viewed as the top overall prospect, and that’s what the Raiders are going to get.”

There should not be much drama in the next few months surrounding Mendoza and his eventual journey to the Raiders. He will eventually be the franchise’s starting quarterback, and it will be on General Manager John Spytek to build a competitive team around him.

Fans should be excited by the eventual pairing of Mendoza and head coach Klint Kubiak, whom Mendoza called ‘football-savvy’ on Friday morning. Kubiak helped turn Sam Darnold into a Super Bowl-winning quarterback, so the sky should be the limit with the Heisman Trophy winner.

It’s only a matter of time before Mendoza is wearing the Silver and Black, and Raider Nation is waiting for him to join the organization.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Las Vegas Raiders when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on the Raiders. While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss the latest on Fernando Mendoza.