How Top NFL Draft FB Max Bredeson Could Help Raiders' Offense

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Las Vegas Raiders are wrapping up their time at the NFL Scouting Combine after a busy week.

The Raiders, who are expected to select Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall selection, were on scene to evaluate more than one prospect. The team has 10 draft picks, so they will be selecting several rookies in April.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (QB11) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

New head coach Klint Kubiak wants to utilize a fullback in his offense, a return to more traditional football that relies on dominating opposing defenses on the ground. There are a few fullbacks in this draft class that make sense for the Silver and Black.

One of those players is Michigan’s Max Bredeson, who spoke with Raiders On SI at the Combine on Friday afternoon.

Max Bredeson on Raiders

Michigan tight end Max Bredeson (44) warms up ahead of the Purdue game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, November 1, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“That would be a great system to go to,” Bredeson said about potentially joining the Raiders. “I was able to meet and talk with them; that’s a great place. It’s always been fun having great running backs behind me. I sat next to Fernando on the plane ride here – crazy coincidence. I’m excited to see where it all goes, what all happens, but that’s definitely a cool spot for football to play.”

Bredeson detailed how the meeting with the Raiders went to me.

Bredeson's Raiders meeting

Jan 6, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Michigan Wolverines tight end Max Bredeson (44) looks on during a practice session before the College Football Playoff national championship game against the Washington Huskies at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“It was great,” he said. “A lot of great people in that room. It was fun to talk football. I just always love being able to talk football, being around football guys. It’s a great place, a lot of great people in that room. So, it was really special.”

The Michigan connection

Oct 25, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Justice Haynes (22) reacts with tight end Max Bredeson (44) after scoring a touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines during the second half at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

Bredeson is a Wolverine, like General Manager John Spytek and minority owner Tom Brady. He spoke about what it would be like to join those men in Las Vegas.

“Leaving Ann Arbor but still being around Michigan men would mean a lot,” he said. “It’s a special place with special alumni, especially those two, so it’s always good to be around other Michigan men.”

Bredeson mentioned that he was on the field for 26 of former Wolverine running back Blake Corum’s 28 touchdowns during the 2023 season. He didn’t post many of his own stats, catching 12 passes for 132 yards, but much of what he did does not show up on the stat sheet.

He is the kind of player who will do the dirty work and open things up for his teammates, making key blocks in the run and pass games.

We will find out in April if Bredeson puts on the Silver and Black.

