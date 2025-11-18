Raiders Get Big News Ahead of Week 12's Bout With Browns
The Las Vegas Raiders are set to host the Cleveland Browns next week and in a matchup that could mean so much to so many on both sides of the field, the Raiders have learned that they'll be hosting the full debut of one of the most polarizing figures in football.
Sanders Gets His Shot
According to Browns beat writer Mary Kay Cabot, quarterback Shedeur Sanders is expected to get his first career start against the Raiders. Sanders, the son of NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, helped turn around the Jackson State and Colorado programs.
"Browns Shedeur Sanders is expected to start Sunday's game in Las Vegas with Dillon Gabriel in the concussion protocol," reported Cabot. "Barring something unexpected, Sanders will make his starting debut, becoming the 42nd #Browns starter since 1999."
A presumed first-round pick entering the 2025 NFL Draft, the Raiders were one of several teams that were believed to be interested in Sanders. While the Raiders were linked due to Sanders' relationship with Tom Brady, the link between Sanders and the organization withered when the Raiders decided to trade for Geno Smith. The Raiders would select Ashton Jeanty in the first round.
A Polarizing Figure
Sanders would eventually fall all the way to the fifth round despite multiple reports of teams being interested in him as high as the first round. Sanders unexpected drop, despite his clear and evident collegiate production, has been linked to a continued debate regarding showmanship in sports and it's varying levels of acceptability.
On top of that, several in the media have accused Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski of not setting up Sanders to succeed.
With all that being said, if Sanders is successful against the Raiders, the Silver and Black will come under a microscope on how they let an emerging talent slip by despite having an inside track on who he is.
Regardless of the result, the narratives are already being written.
How This Affects The Raiders
From a football standpoint, the Raiders should win the game. The changes will be this. Sanders has struggled handling NFL blitzes; he'll be throwing from the right compared to Gabriel, who is left-handed, and the Browns have been out of sorts all season.
If the Raiders are unable to defeat a Browns team on the ropes of another seasonal defeat, that would say a lot regarding where they are as an organization.
