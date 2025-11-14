Raiders Get Good News Ahead of MNF Matchup vs. Cowboys
The Las Vegas Raiders have been impacted by mass injuries for the second consecutive season. The Raiders suffered a large number of injuries last season. This season, the Raiders have suffered fewer injuries, but more impactful ones. The results have been eerily similar.
No team can afford to lose their best players; the Raiders are no different. Las Vegas enters their Week 7 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys about as healthy as they can get, minus the players they have on injured reserve. This is good news for Raiders team that is reeling.
Immeasurable Impact
The Raiders' injury report only listed five players, three of which were full participants. Aidan O'Connell, Dylan Parham and Isaiah Pola-Moa were all full participants. Linebacker Cody Lindenberg did not participate, and wide receiver Tyler Lockett was a limited participant.
The Raiders injury report was limited, but it will be the injured players not on the injury report Las Vegas will miss the most. Offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson was recently placed on injured reserve and Kolton Miller is likely out the rest of the season.
Earlier this week, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll gave an update on Powers-Johnson and Parham. Las Vegas appears to be on track for Parham to return. Powers-Johnson will miss extended time.
Parham returning is big news for the Raiders, as losing Parham and Powers-Johnson would have been bad news. Still, life will be difficult for Las Vegas' offense without Miller and Powers-Johnson, they will have to find a way to succeed regardless of who they put on the field.
Las Vegas cannot allow injuries to continue derailing the season. It will be up to Carroll and his coaching staff to ensure that does not happen. They have the entire second half of the season to turn things around.
"Yeah, he will go on IR, and that it certainly does. We'll see how Dylan Parham does coming back, but we think he's going to make it back. And it does open up opportunities that we're going to give some guys a shot at it and see how that looks," Carroll said.
"We've been kind of working the backup spot there for some time now, so that's kind of in line with what's been going on. We're going to miss JPJ [Jackson Powers Johnson]. He plays his butt off and really loves this program and shows it in everything that he does, but it's going to be a while before he gets back. But the IR thing will take care of that."
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Silver and Black when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
We'd appreciate it if you would follow us on X @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr , and we also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE