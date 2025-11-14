Raiders' Geno Smith Shares Injury Status, Tough Lessons Learned
The Las Vegas Raiders are still waiting for quarterback Geno Smith to turn things around. They will have an uphill battle over the second half of the season. Las Vegas faces a gauntlet of some of the best teams in the National Football League. Smith must put it all together.
Watch what Smith had to say below
For a partial transcript of Smith's comments, read below.
Q: Are there certain traits rookie wide receivers have in terms of how to bring them along in their transition to the league, what they all kind of represent?
Geno Smith: "That's a great question. I think everyone's learning curve is different in this league. And whether you're a rookie or a 10-year veteran, there's a lot that we all can get better from and continue to learn from.
And so, for a young guy, I think it's really exciting, because there's a lot to learn, there's a lot they don't know, and there's a lot of room for growth and improvement. So, we have some young guys on this team, on this offense, and those guys are learning and growing. It's just that they're learning kind of like I did when I was a rookie, learning in front of the world.
"I mean, that's really what it is, and you make those mistakes or whatever you may call it in front of the world and you learn from it. But a lot of other young guys, they get to learn in practice before they actually hit the field on game day.
And so, I think the traits are you've just got to study, and you've got to work hard, and I think those guys are doing a great job. Jack [Bech] and I we're watching film 6:00 a.m. every morning in order to get that done. And I think there's going to be a lot of progress that is made."
Q: How is the quad? How are you feeling after a few days of rest?
Smith: "I feel a lot better. Alex Guerrero, the training staff, they've done a great job at just staying on top of it. And obviously not completely healed yet, but feels a lot better."
Q: There's been losses here, multiple, where it's just the smallest details. What's the lesson in that? What's the challenge to make sure that those things don't happen?
Smith: "Yeah, shoot man, you can only learn so much from a loss. I really think that the lesson is that you've got to make the play when the play needs to be made, and that goes for all of us and myself more importantly. I've just got to make the plays and allow the guys to be themselves.
And for me, again, it's a small margin of error in the NFL, and one play could be the difference in the game, but that's why you've got to focus throughout the entire game. And when the plays are there to be made, you've got to make them. I mean, that's the name of the game."
