Raiders vs. Giants Live Game Thread

LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants will face off in Week 17 in a game that will all but solidify what team lands the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. Las Vegas is currently on a nine-game losing streak and arguably need that pick more than any other team in the league.

Shorthanded Raiders

The Raiders will be without star defensive end Maxx Crosby, and others, on Sunday against the Giants. Las Vegas abruptly decided to add Crosby to the Injured Reserve list on Saturday after officially ruling him out for Sunday. On Friday, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll addressed the issue.

"Yeah, we talked before when he was getting out of here that he's been fighting it so hard for so long. He's been fighting this thing for nine weeks, whenever Kansas City was, and each week, he has done everything you could possibly imagine a guy could do to play and he's been able to and they've worked with him to get through it. But after an evaluation we did Monday or Tuesday, whenever it was, it just looks too bad,” Carroll said.

“And so, he doesn't want to take the news like that, and I don't want to take the news like that. And so, we just worked our way through to get to this point where he's been practicing on Fridays, and he'd have gone if we let him, he'd have been out there, and he would not have hesitated. But he knows that he's banged up, so he's talking about, 'I'd like to get out of here.' And I said, 'Yeah, get out of here.' So, he took off."

Carroll noted that he expected Crosby's reaction to the news. However, that did not make things any easier on Carroll or Crosby. Still, the Raiders decided to do what they felt was best for the player's long-term future. They also did what was best for the organization in the long term.

"The competitor that he is, the reaction that he -- we've been talking about it for a couple days what's going. This didn't just spring on him. We've been talking about it, and it was exactly like you would think he would do and he should do, and I agree with him 1,000% on how he responded, and I responded the same way, and I get it. And so, we fought our way through it, and just came to, hopefully, the right conclusion for his long betterment,” Carroll said.

