Four-Round Raiders Mock Draft Following Maxx Crosby Trade

The Las Vegas Raiders have committed to a true rebuild, creating a chaotic night on a Friday evening as franchise pass rusher Maxx Crosby was sent off to the Baltimore Ravens for two first-round draft choices, including the No. 14 overall selection in April's NFL Draft.

It is the second blockbuster trade of the week, as Crosby's departure gives the Raiders significant draft capital to attack needs on their roster for the coming seasons under general manager John Spytek and the ownership of Mark Davis and Tom Brady. How could Las Vegas' draft play out next month following this massive trade? Let's take a look at a brand-new four-round Raiders mock draft.

Round 1, No. 1 overall: Fernando Mendoza, quarterback, Indiana Hoosiers

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (QB11) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Nothing changes with the Crosby trade at No. 1 overall, and there isn't much to discuss with this selection: Mendoza is likely the pick here, giving the Raiders their future of the franchise and the player they will build around for years to come.

Round 1, No. 14 overall (via Ravens): Monroe Freeling, offensive tackle, Georgia Bulldogs

Nov 9, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (57) blocks during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

A significant number of possibilities are now on the table with a second first-round choice: Do the Raiders add a top playmaker on the board? An interior defensive lineman? Or, do they attack the offensive line?

Freeling is the best offensive lineman on the board in this scenario, and while he was a left tackle for the Bulldogs, he has the athleticism, movement skills, and flexibility to play right tackle and give Mendoza quality bookends at offensive tackle.

Round 2, No. 36 overall: Christen Miller, interior DL, Georgia Bulldogs

Nov 1, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) reacts after making a tackle against the Florida Gators at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

The Raiders need desperate help along their defensive trenches. With Cosby gone, edge rusher and interior defensive line become that much bigger of a priority. However, we must remember that the Raiders are committed to long-term rebuilding and look to wanting to get this right.

Miller presents a broad, long frame with impressive power and quickness at the point of attack. He can align anywhere from nose tackle to the 4i-technique. This is a fun player with a high-ceiling to take a shot at.

Round 3, No. 67 overall: Josiah Trotter, linebacker, Missouri Tigers

Nov 22, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Missouri Tigers linebacker Josiah Trotter (40) tackles Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) during the second quarter at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Trotter is a player who mixes the old school with the new school. He's a young player with a high ceiling, bringing incredible downhill explosiveness and range to the table, adding in ample pop and physicality against the run and as a blitzer. This is the type of player the Raiders could use to help bolster the energy from the second level.

Round 4, No. 102 overall: Antonio Williams, wide receiver, Clemson Tigers

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Clemson wideout Antonio Williams (WO45) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

I could see a world where Antonio Williams becomes a top pass-catching target for Mendoza in Klint Kubiak's offense. While I am not calling a fourth-round selection the next Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Williams offers the route-running prowess, ball skills, and short-area quickness in space to be an effective inside-out player for the Raiders offense.

Round 4, No. 117 overall: Jalen Kilgore, defensive back, South Carolina Gamecocks

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; South Carolina defensive back Jalon Kilgore (DB39) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders need as much help in the secondary as they can get in Year 1 of the Kubiak era. While a top defensive back could be in play at No. 14, it shouldn't be a guarantee considering the bigger needs in the trenches. Kilgore provides Las Vegas with the versatility and football IQ that is needed in the secondary, and someone who could make impact plays as a rookie.

Round 4, No. 134 overall: Jager Burton, center, Kentucky Wildcats

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kentucky offensive lineman Jager Burton (OL10) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

While the Raiders have the cap space to sign a top free agent center, there is a path where they would want to develop a homegrown talent. Burton is a butt-kicker in the trenches, playing with technique and physicality that would make many from Raiders Nation smile with joy. Having that certain style of play means a lot when it comes to roster rebuilds.