Grading the Raiders' Addition of LB Quay Walker

An eventful offseason was already expected for the Las Vegas Raiders. However, the legal tampering period kicked off a whirlwind of a day. Las Vegas started by addressing their offensive line, adding one of the top offensive linemen available in free agency, Tyler Linderbaum.

Then, Las Vegas addressed its group of wide receivers by adding Jalen Nailor to a thin unit of pass catchers. The Raiders were also sure to re-sign some of the talent on their roster set to become free agents, keeping Eric Stokes and Malcolm Koonce in Las Vegas.

Oct 19, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker (7) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Raiders Eliminating Needs

The Raiders have addressed arguably the three most pressing issues on its defensive entering the offseason. Las Vegas addressed its cornerback position, as well as its edge rushers. ESPN's Adam Schefter has confirmed that, after an already busy day, the Raiders have filled a significant hole.

"Source: Former Packers LB Quay Walker reached an agreement today with the Raiders," Schefter said. "Raiders are giving Quay Walker a three-year, $40.5 million deal that includes $28 million guaranteed, per agents Kyle McCarthy and Todd France."

Oct 19, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker (7) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Raiders , went onto add veteran linebackers Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean in consecutive moves, quickly lessening their need for linebackers. Walker has started in nearly 60 games, and has registered over 460 tackles in four seasons. He immediately upgrades the Raiders linebacker corps.

Earlier this offseason, Raiders general manager John Spytek noted how important it would be for the Raiders to aggressively address their needs in free agency. He explained that doing so, takes pressure off of the front office to address specific needs in the draft.

Nov 2, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker (7) during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

"Yeah, that's kind of the chess match of all of it, like the team building part of it. So, we're working through that right now, and we'll figure that out. But I mean, you can pass in free agency thinking you're going to get one in the draft and then leave a massive hole on your roster too. So, we'll come up with a strategy and attack it the best we can,” Spytek said.

In combination with the other moves the Raiders have made this offseason and how bare the position was before the signing, this is huge for Las Vegas. Defensive Coordinator Rob Leonard will be more than effective with Walker in the mix.

Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker (7) goes through a drill during practice on Thursday, July 31, 2025, at Ray Nitschke Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Walker is talented enough that his signing alone is a positive one for a Raiders' roster that had one of the oldest groups of linebackers in the National Football League in 2025. Walker is just the type of talent the Raiders need for the 3-4 defense they plan to run moving forward.

Adding Walker, in combination with Dean, makes it an even stronger move, as both players are familiar with each other. The additions of Dean and Walker, combined with Kwity Paye, have made the Raiders' defense the best it has been in years.

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) rolls out as Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker (7) applies the pressure during the first half of an NFC Wild Card Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Grade: B+