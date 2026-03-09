Grading the Raiders' Re-Signing of CB Eric Stokes
The Las Vegas Raiders made several mistakes last offseason that directly led to their 3-14 campaign in 2025. One of those decisions was letting the wrong free agents go. Some, like Robert Spillane and Tre'von Moehrig were simply paid significantly more than the Raiders should have paid.
Stokes is Back
Others, like Divine Deablo and K'Lavon Chaisson, signed affordable deals elsewhere. Then, they went on to have productive seasons at a cost that the Raiders could have afforded last offseason. This offseason, the Raiders' general manager, John Spytek, refuses to make the same mistake.
Las Vegas was faced with their most significant question regarding the pending free agents on their roster. Veteran cornerback Eric Stokes signed a one-year deal last offseason and proved to be a solid addition. His performance, combined with a glaring need at cornerback made this an easy decision.
For the Raiders, it was likely only a matter of not overpaying or bidding against themselves too much. Although they were probably fine with doing either to a small degree, losing Stokes would have been far more expensive than the $30 million deal they gave him.
The Raiders have little depth at cornerback other than Stokes and Darien Porter. This made keeping Stokes in Las Vegas even more vital. Now, they can continue to use free agency and the draft to build around the veteran. He will help them on and off the field, along with the other corners on the way.
Earlier this offseason, Spytek explained how critical it will be for the Raiders to rebuild their roster with a healthy mix of veteran players and young players. Keeping Stokes is a significant step towards the Raiders doing that with their group of cornerbacks.
“If you can find the right guys that play that position, and you can put those strategically in the different position rooms. And so, not that those guys need to mentor those guys, but just if they can watch a true pro prepare how they go about their routine throughout the week, how they take care of their bodies, how they prepare in the offseason. I think it's really valuable. The onus isn't on the vet to mentor those guys. It's just on them to do the right thing,” Spytek said.
The Raiders had to sign Stokes, or risk an offseason of even more unknowns for a position group already filled with them. Spytek again proves he is willing to take care of the talent the Raiders have in house, in the right situation. This was certainly one of those situations.
This is a move that will help the Raiders begin to build out their defense more thoroughly. This move works well in tandem with trading for Taron Johnson. Las Vegas will likely look to add many more affordable cornerbacks over the rest of the offseason.
Grade: B
