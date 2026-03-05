Who the Raiders Must Re-Sign in Free Agency

The Las Vegas Raiders have an eventful few weeks ahead, with many players coming and going. Las Vegas will be very active in both the NFL Draft and free agency. Still, they must decide which of their own pending free agents to decide upon first.

Must is a strong word. Technically, because of the number of draft picks and cap space, the Raiders do not have any pending free agents that they absolutely must re-sign. However, Las Vegas does have multiple players they would be wise not to let leave the building. They are listed below.

CB Eric Stokes

Stokes is one of the Raiders' many unrestricted free agents this offseason. The experienced cornerback is undoubtedly at the top of their list of pending free agents. This is especially the case considering how bare the Raiders' group of corners already is.

The Raiders may or may not be willing to match what Stokes may get offered in free agency elsewhere, but Las Vegas' front office must do all they can, within reason, to keep him.

K Daniel Carlson

It may sound crazy to have Carlson on this list, but he has been a steady kicker overall. Despite a down 2025, Carlson has been one of the better kickers in the league during his time in Las Vegas. Re-signing Carlson, presumably at a reasonable deal only makes sense.

However, as with all unrestricted free agents, Las Vegas could get outbid by another team. Kicker is not a position they should overspend on.

DT Thomas Booker

Booker is a restricted free agent, but his potential with the Raiders still makes him worth resigning. Things could get interesting, as Booker does have the right to see what another team would offer him. Las Vegas would have its shot at Booker or be compensated if he left.

DE Charles Snowden

Snowden is an Exclusive Rights free agent. All the Raiders have to do is offer him a one-year deal at the league minimum. The league minimum for a third-year player is only slightly above what Snowden made in 2025. With a potentially growing need at defensive end, retaining Snowden makes sense.

Raiders general manager John Spytek explained the importance of building out Las Vegas' roster around presumed No. 1 pick, Fernando Mendoza. Finding a way to keep some of the proven talent already on the roster would help just as much as the talent that is sure to be added.

"I think you want to limit the amount of pressure you have on that guy from the start. Now, if you have a young quarterback, I'm not necessarily in favor of running him out there right away either, so another quality player that can play the quarterback position if you have a young quarterback,” Spytek said.

“And obviously, a great offensive line, a run game, all the things that can limit his chances to really get killed. And a great defense too, because if he doesn't feel like he's got to go out there and score 35 points every week, I think that's helpful."

