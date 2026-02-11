Why Mendoza Is More Than Just the Draft's Top QB

In a quarterback-driven league, the Las Vegas Raiders have been without one. Soon, Las Vegas will get their signal caller of the future.

Las Vegas' Guy

The Raiders have longed for a quarterback for several seasons, as the position has singlehandedly lost games in bunches. After many years of incompetent play from multiple quarterbacks, Las Vegas is set to finally get their guy.

Field Yates of ESPN believes Las Vegas is in line to select not just the No. 1 overall quarterback in the draft, but the best player in the draft regardless of position. Mendoza has a chance to help turn around one of the most storied franchises in National Football League history.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) gets loose before the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Is he perfect? No. Is any quarterback prospect perfect? No. But, to me, not only do I think it is obvious he is the No. 1 pick in the draft, I think he is the best player in the draft. Period, full stop. Now, I weigh positional value more than some of our colleagues in the industry do," Yates said.

"But, I believe Fernando Mendoza is not being pushed up to No. 1 because he plays the most important position but he is really the sixth, or seventh-best prospect. I believe he is fully deserving of being the No. 1 pick and the No. 1 prospect in this year's class."

Dec 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Desmond Ridder (10) leads a huddle against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

With Klint Kubiak officially being named the Raiders' head coach, selecting Mendoza is the next significant step in Las Vegas' rebuild. The Raiders have plenty of other needs they must fill, or Mendoza will struggle. However, they have the resources to rebuild their roster around him.

Earlier this offseason, Raiders General Manager John Spytek explained the importance of both their head-coaching hire and their choice at No. 1 overall. It is rare for a team to enter the offseason with a vacant head coaching position and the resources the Raiders have.

They must execute this offseason. Kubiak was the first step. Now, they must go get Mendoza. The talented quarterback marks the second most critical cog in the Raiders' offseason plan. How critical this offseason will be for the Raiders is not lost upon Spytek.

"The league is littered with when you get the top pick right, those guys are franchise altering players. There's probably no more important hire in an NFL organization than the head coach. They're the daily guy. They set the vision, they set the cadence. They are what touches the players every day and demand excellence from players,” Spytek said.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) attempts a pass during the second half against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

