1 Way to Stop a Glaring Raiders' Need from Growing

The Las Vegas Raiders have more than a few needs that must be addressed this offseason.

Raiders' Glaring Need

Assuming cornerback Eric Stokes does not receive an inflated contract offer elsewhere, the Raiders should do all they can to resign the veteran cornerback. Las Vegas may be outbid for Stokes' services, but they should be willing to spend more than they may want to in a potential bidding war.

Not only did Stokes prove what he can do for the Raiders while playing in unideal circumstances, Las Vegas desperately needs multiple cornerbacks, even with Stokes on the roster. Letting him leave in free agency solidifies the Raiders' group of cornerbacks as the worst in the league.

Sep 21, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) runs to make a catch during the first half against Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (22) at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Earlier this offseason, Raiders General Manager John Spytek noted that he wanted to do a better job of keeping talent in the building in free agency. He, of course, meant when it makes sense for both sides and not significantly overpaying. Yet, the Raiders do have plenty of money to spend.

Last offseason, Spytek made the right decision in not overpaying for Robert Spillane or Tre'von Moehrig. Spillane deserved the contract he got in New England, and he proved he was worth it. Still, the Raiders were not in a position to give a linebacker that kind of money.

However, Spytek and the Raiders did let Divine Deablo and K'Lavon Chaisson go in free agency. Both players signed reasonable deals that Las Vegas could have afforded and went on to have productive seasons with their new teams. It would be a shame if the same happened to Stokes.

Las Vegas desperately needs corners. They will be taking a chance on any corners they add in free agency or the draft, while they know what they are getting in Stokes. If they can reasonably afford to keep him, they should. In this instance, reasonably affordable may mean overspending a little.

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton greets Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (22) after the game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

“We don't want to let good players leave our building. That's happened around here. I was in charge last year when a couple good players left the building,” Spytek said.

“And it's one of the things I learned, you got to keep our good players here. And we were talking about it this morning. You look around the league there's some former Raiders that are playing good football somewhere. And I got to do a better job in that world."

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (22) warms up before the game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Zachary Pereles of CBS Sports believes Stokes is the one pending free agent Las Vegas must keep.

"It's very much a new day for the Raiders, who have a new coach (Klint Kubiak) and, in all likelihood, a new quarterback (Fernando Mendoza) on the way. Las Vegas had a dismal 2025, but Eric Stokes was a bright spot. The former Packers first-round pick allowed just 4.8 yards per attempt as the primary defender this season, the ninth-lowest number among 91 players who defended at least 40 passes this season," Pereles said.

Follow us on: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Have every Raiders story straight to your email with the latest news. Our newsletter is completely FREE. We will not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.