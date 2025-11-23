What the Raiders Have at Stake vs. the Browns
The Las Vegas Raiders upcoming game against the Cleveland Browns will be matchup between two 2-8 teams where the loser will likely start putting their draft boards together for the upcoming offseason. That is if one or both teams have not already begun doing so.
Still, one team can afford to lose on Sunday and things remain relatively the same. The Raiders are not that team.
Raiders' Upcoming Challenge
After facing several of the league's better quarterbacks, the Raiders' defense will face a different sort of challenge this Sunday. The Raiders have entered most of their games this season with enough information on their opponent to feel comfortable heading into the matchup.
That will not be the case for the Raiders on Sunday. Las Vegas will face rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders will start a game for the first time in his professional career against a Raiders team that was reportedly interested in him at one time.
Earlier this week, Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham noted what stood out to him about Sanders' game stood out to him while watching his college games. The Raiders do not have much else to go off of to learn about Sanders ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Browns.
"I'll be lying if I say I watch a lot of college football, but I did watch Colorado. I mean, the thing that stood out to me, there's leadership traits. I remember, at either the combine or he came to visit, leadership traits. Obviously, the lineage from his father, great player, so he's been around good football his whole life, knows football,” Graham said.
“Then, when you watch the tape that stands out, I mean, he can make the throws. I mean, there's some throws, even last week, some throws in the preseason that were pretty good. The one down the red area where or two, I think, in the red area, he found him on broken plays or loose plays. He does a good job. He can throw the football, can definitely do that."
Graham noted that he believes the Browns' coaching staff will have Sanders well prepared for Sunday's game. Graham expects nothing but the best from the Browns and from his unit when they take the field on Sunday.
"You could check it, all young quarterbacks think that's the move. They all think that's the move, and I've told you all before, you could do that, but the monsters are back there. But I'm sure Coach [Kevin] Stefanski and Coach [Tommy] Rees -- they're working on stepping into the pocket. But all young quarterbacks tend to do that because in college, it's just different. It's just different. You got Maxx Crosby, [T.J.] Watt, those guys, I would stay the hell away from being back there," Graham said.
