The Raiders Have Turned Their Attention to Fixing 1 Position

In terms of fixing their roster, the Las Vegas Raiders have left no stone unturned so far this offseason. The moves they have made have been precise and logical. However, so have the moves they have yet to make. The moves they have not made are just as notable as the ones they made, if not more.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiders' Words

Las Vegas' front office has been rather transparent this offseason. Hours after firing Pete Carroll, Raiders general manager John Spytek faced the music, publicly owning the failed 2025 season, his first season as a general manager. Then, Spytek vowed to get to work fixing the roster.

The Raiders took big swings early in free agency, addressing their most significant needs. They followed up a week of big spending by making less noteworthy, but much needed moves, such as signing Spencer Burford and Kirk Cousins, respectively. Still, the Raiders need more.

Nov 2, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) is tackled by Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Hunter Long (84) during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Las Vegas' defensive backfield desperately needs depth at both safety and cornerback. Depth is much more of an issue at cornerback than safety, but that does not mean the Raiders can afford to gloss over the position group. With 10 draft picks, Kubiak believes the position must be fixed.

"I think we've got to get deeper. It's a good draft for that position. I think we've got three guys that we're working with right now. We've got to continue to build that depth," Kubiak said at the NFL Annual Meetings.

Nov 17, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) reacts after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

So far this offseason, the Raiders' front office has been upfront with their attentions across the board. They said they did not want to trade Maxx Crosby; time revealed that was the truth. They said they wanted to add experience to their offensive line. They added two experienced offensive linemen.

Las Vegas' front office and Kubiak acknowledged their hopes of adding a veteran quarterback and did so a few days later. They have repeatedly done what they said they would do this offseason. It is fair to believe that at least one safety will be drafted in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It is worth noting that the Raiders only need depth at the safety position. Both Isaiah Pola-Mao and Jeremy Chinn are likely locked in at their respective positions. However, both players have only one year left on their respective deals. Las Vegas must use the draft to add depth and plan ahead.

Signing Tristin McCollum was another nod to their plans to address the position's depth. Kubiak explained how he plans to prepare himself for the draft from a defensive perspective.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) tackles Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

“We got to go draft them first. So, I think between now and then, just making sure that we make the right decision with that first draft pick is going to be really important. But whether it's the first pick or the last pick, you always love working with young players," Kubiak said.

“Just watching more players on the other side of the ball. Other than that, I'll let you know on draft day. Still in that process of what it all looks like, but just being familiar with the entire draft as opposed to just the offense.”

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard with defensive end Jahfari Harvey (91) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images