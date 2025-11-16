How the Raiders' Health Finally Turned Corner Ahead of Cowboys Game
The Las Vegas Raiders' health is headed in the right direction.
Raiders Release Final Injury Report
The Raiders' injury report only listed five players, three of which were full participants. Aidan O'Connell, Dylan Parham and Isaiah Pola-Moa were all full participants. Linebacker Cody Lindenberg did not participate, and wide receiver Tyler Lockett were limited participants on Thursday.
Lockett was a full go on Friday, as were O'Connell, Parham, Pola-Mao. Dylan Laube was also a full go on Friday. He was listed on Friday's injury report after not being listed on it on Thursday. Each of those players were a full participant in Saturday's practice.
All of the aformentioned players minus O'Connell are set for Monday night.
O'Connell was ruled out.
The Raiders head into Monday night's game against the Dallas Cowboys still missing some of their best players. However, they will need to make the best out of the players they do have available.
Las Vegas is about as close to full health as possible, as nearly every player listed on Saturday's injury report was a full participant in practice. The Raiders appear ready for Week 12.
Earlier this week, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll was open and honest about his feelings regarding the Raiders' 2-7 start to the season. Las Vegas has lost three straight games and have lost seven of their past eight. The Raiders' skid was unexpected for Carroll, as he is not familiar with losing.
"How do I handle it? Not very well. It's been crappy, and this is not what I expected to happen. And I didn't feel that we would be this far behind the start of the season. And so, we're just trying to just keep driving the messages home and trying to get better each week and do some things that we can build from. ," Carroll said.
“And it's a kick, it's a blocked kick, it's an OT catch, it's a -- and there's four or five games here that could have flipped just like that, just small margins of better play and better execution, better calls and all of that, that we know. But unfortunately, it still is what it is, and then we have to deal with it.
“So, I'm not very well-versed in being in this situation, and I don't have the experience about that, and I'm happy to say that, but I don't like it one bit. And it's been hard, and so fortunately, the coaches and we're all -- we keep grinding with our players, and we're communicating well. They're communicating well with us, and we're keeping it together. And it's just like the next opportunity feels like it's going to turn. So, mom said something good is just about to happen."
